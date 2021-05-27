Notre Dame active with offers, see which prospects the Irish contacted
It wasn’t all fun and games for Notre Dame yesterday, they were extremely active on the recruiting front. It was an interesting offer day, which saw multiple players get their coveted Irish offer. It was assistant Del Alexander making the most waves, as three of the four offers were from him. Take a look at the newest prospects that have jumped onto the board for Brian Kelly and his coaching staff.
2022 Florida athlete CJ Smith
https://twitter.com/cjavonsmith1/status/1397723337690918917?s=21
2022 Alabama athlete Omari Kelly
https://twitter.com/kelly_omari/status/1397680744068231170?s=21
2023 Pennsylvania athlete Rodney Gallagher
https://twitter.com/rodneyg_3rd/status/1397609915984797705?s=21
2023 Texas wide receiver Braylon James
https://twitter.com/braylon_james14/status/1397683420755632138?s=21
