Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Jeremiyah Love, incoming freshman running back, four-star recruit

Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Love has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: When Logan Diggs transferred to LSU this spring, he opened up the door for Love to find genuine playing time in 2023. He may still be as low as No. 5 (of 5) on the Notre Dame depth chart, but two of those above him may be more plagued by injuries than the depth chart will indicate. Only September will give an honest indication on that front.

Recruiting: Love kept the Irish from going 0-for-4 at running back in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Early commit Sedrick Irvin flipped to Stanford before it would be too concerning to lose a recruit; multi-tool Dylan Edwards jumped to Colorado about when that consternation would begin to set in, and then Jayden Limar flipped to Oregon, officially at the last minute but it was expected for a bit before National Signing Day.

That left Love, a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 8 running back in the class, per rivals.com, ahead of two of those other possibilities (Limar at No. 9, Irvin at No. 17 and Edwards considered as an “all-purpose back,” somehow a different ranking, though he stood at No. 100 overall nationally, compared to Love’s No. 129).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An Under Armour All-American, Love visited his homestate Missouri a handful of times, as well as Michigan twice, before he chose Notre Dame.

As noted this morning in our Coaches on the Road thread, #NotreDame RB coach @coachdmc spent some time today with elite class of 2023 RB and Fighting Irish signee Jeremiyah Love. @JeremiyahLove lookin’ fresh for prom.



Full list of today’s visits in the story https://t.co/1UufZaooSI pic.twitter.com/pY1eAy85wv — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) April 28, 2023

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN LOVE SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“Love is fast and, more pertinently, enjoys quick acceleration. From the backfield, a slight hole should often spring him past the defense’s second level. …

“Love is the kind of running back that should play early in his career, but given Notre Dame enjoys running back depth, it may take a moment for him. In the meantime, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will insist Love work on his pass blocking, something needed from nearly every high school running back, but especially one that was such a focal point of his preps offense. Love rarely needed to protect someone else with the ball, as it was usually in his own hands.

Advertisement

QUOTES

Tommy Rees may now be at Alabama, but the former Irish offensive coordinator’s expectations for Love should not be too different from newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker’s.

“Jeremiyah is a huge priority,” Rees said in December when Love signed his National Letter of Intent. “There’s a lot he can do. We have a really good running back room right now, but that doesn’t mean Jeremiyah can’t play early. Because you look at a guy that can help you in other facets of the game.

“He has a trait that coach (Marcus) Freeman talked about, and that’s speed. That’s something we were very eager to add.”

Love’s speed, in fact, speaks to a continued Freeman priority. Just as Notre Dame always seeks length on its defensive line, it needs to add speed to its offensive skill position players if it wants to join the genuine national title contenders.

Advertisement

More precisely, Love has been clocked well below 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

2023 OUTLOOK

Diggs’ departure should open up a bounty of carries. A year ago, Diggs, Audric Estimé and Chris Tyree split 421 rush attempts among them, all between 100 (Tyree) and 165 (Diggs). Tyree has moved to receiver and Diggs is now in the SEC, so there are 265 carries to be replaced, with some disclaimers here for pace of play (last year: slow; this year: would be hard to be as plodding) and run-pass distribution. Adding a quarterback like Sam Hartman may skew that latter split enough to counter a quicker offense, keeping the rushing attempts in the low 400s.

Estimé will pick up many of them. He has the look of a true bellcow, at least for a season before he heads to the NFL.

In his two years as the lead piece of the Notre Dame backfield, Kyren Williams averaged 208 carries in 12 games. Let’s project that to Estimé.

Advertisement

Then there are 213 carries left to be snagged, naturally split between the next backs on the depth chart: sophomores Gi’Bran Payne (injuries his final two years of high school), sophomore Jadarian Price (torn Achilles last summer) and Penn State graduate transfer DeVyn Ford all logically coming before Love. 70 carries apiece would be too simple of math, especially given the injury histories of the first two names and the two years of unproductivity to end Ford’s Nittany Lions tenure.

Could Love snag some of them? With his speed, pass-catching ability and therefore big-play possibility, getting 12-15 touches to Love could expand Notre Dame’s offense. That may seem a low figure, but if just two or three of them yield first downs, then every Love thought will worry opposing defensive coordinators.

If Diggs had remained around, there would simply have been too many names ahead of Love to consider this vague thought. But without him, one unfortunate injury to anyone ahead of Love could very much move him into the weekly gameplan, even as just an occasional piece.

And that is not even considering him as a kickoff return specialist, something to be watched for in preseason practices.

Less than 24 hours and the process starts all over.

So proud of “Yah Love”(JeremiYah).

ND he’s coming to earn his due!

ND let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/WTjNLqoONJ — jason love (@jasonlove5158) June 8, 2023

DOWN THE ROAD

If not in 2023, Love could be a focal piece of the Irish offense in 2024. Estimé will almost certainly head to the NFL after this season, at which point a big-play back like Love could be cut loose.

Advertisement

He averaged 9.7 yards per rush and 19.7 yards per catch in his last two years of high school. Maybe Love is never an every-down ball carrier, but he could be an every-week highlight-producer, and national title contenders require the latter more than the former, as much as football traditionalists may hate that reality.

Price and Payne could then handle more of the bruising workload, creating a multi-dimensional Notre Dame backfield.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U

No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023

No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year ...

No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman

No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle

No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter

No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman

No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman

No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter

No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter

No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter

No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter

No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard

No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time

No. 44 Junior Tuihalamaka, sophomore defensive end, former linebacker

No. 42 Nolan Ziegler, sophomore linebacker, Irish legacy

No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps

No. 40 Joshua Burnham, sophomore linebacker-turned-Vyper end

No. 38 Davis Sherwood, junior fullback/H-back, former walk-on

No. 34 Drayk Bowen, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, baseball infielder

No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

No. 29 Christian Gray, early-enrolled freshman cornerback coming off a knee injury

No. 29 Matt Salerno, sixth-year receiver, former walk-on

No. 27 JD Bertrand, fifth-year linebacker, third-year starter, possible captain

No. 25 Preston Zinter, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, subtle recruiting win

No. 24 Jack Kiser, fifth-year linebacker, third-year starter, most efficient defender

No. 23 Jaiden Ausberry, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, four-star recruit

No. 22 Ben Minich, early-enrolled freshman safety, four-star recruit

No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience

No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

tweet to @d_farmer