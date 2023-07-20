Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons

USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 775 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Mickey has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Mickey will most likely be the backup to fifth-year field (wide) cornerback Cam Hart. Mickey could work some at nickel back, but Oklahoma State graduate transfer Thomas Harper and senior Clarence Lewis should get the first preseason chances to prove themselves there.

Recruiting: The southern California native turned down plenty of programs in the Pac 12 when he chose Notre Dame over Oregon, Cal and Northwestern, only two months after Marcus Freeman began as the Irish defensive coordinator.

CAREER TO DATE

Mickey entered the 2022 preseason expected to be the most promising of Notre Dame’s freshman cornerbacks thanks to his early enrollment. Instead, Benjamin Morrison became a freshman All-American.

That should not have thrown a negative light on Mickey, but some viewed it as such. More accurately, Mickey was a strong freshman while Morrison was a starring one.

Mickey played 248 snaps across 11 games, about a third of the defensive snaps. He clearly had a role, no matter how much less of one it was than Morrison’s.

2022: 11 games; nine tackles.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Mickey’s mother, Nilka, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer three years ago. This winter, she needed treatments not covered by her insurance, sparking a GoFundMe fundraiser . In the past, publicity for that would have drawn NCAA scrutiny. Now, Jaden is able to loudly try to help his mother.

Hi. Quick update to my fight. I’m still here. I’m still believing and still standing on being cancer free. It’s been a rough go these past several weeks. But I’m a warrior. Thank you to everyone who continues to send love. It truly sustains me. @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/wMIoBkKhKc — Momma Mickey (@NmickNilka) July 14, 2023

He put pen to paper to try to further help that cause, writing a book intended for middle schoolers.

That’s right, Jaden Mickey, a sophomore in college balancing the equivalent of a full-time job as a football player, has already written a book, like so many of us claim we’ll do eventually when we can find the time to get around to it.

Officially a published author!

“The Win Isn’t Always On The Scoreboard” is a 6-9th grade read that maneuvers through the ups and downs in the life of a middle school athlete. Grab your kid a copy now!

100% of the proceeds will go to my Mom’s treatment!https://t.co/7IgAX6DavV pic.twitter.com/joAu57XvF7 — JadenMickey (@jadenmickey_) March 6, 2023

QUOTES

Mickey has the most important trait for a cornerback.

“You want a confident corner, however you display it,” Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens said this spring when asked about Mickey’s penchant for trash talk. “He’s more vocal … However you display your confidence and get in a zone, I’m good with it. I love to see that he’s competing, and he’s going to work and having a good spring.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Rarely can certainty accompany a freshman’s playing time, but for Mickey, there is no doubt he will play in 2022. Freeman has made that clear, both specifically in regard to Mickey and in general about playing freshmen.

“‘Jaden Mickey, he came in the winter and after 3-4-5 days ‘That dude’s going to play,’’ Freeman said to Irish Illustrated this summer.

Notre Dame needs him to. The Fiesta Bowl faceplant emphasized the growth the Irish need from their cornerbacks, and while much of that should come from Hart and Lewis developing, some of it will come from newcomers — namely, Mickey.

Even if it was not a position of need for Notre Dame, playing talented freshmen is an absolute necessity in modern college football. With frustrated players now able to transfer elsewhere and have immediate eligibility, rewarding them on the field is more vital to roster construction than ever. Even if a talented player should not start because someone else is better ahead of him, finding him chances to shine will help keep him on campus for years to come.

“‘I want to make sure they’re ready, but the ability to play freshmen is so important, because it’s two-fold,’ Freeman said to Inside ND Sport s. ‘One, we’re going to demand that our players play at such a high level, give such a high effort, you’re going to have to play more than 11 guys on offense and 11 guys on defense. You’re going to have to roll guys in. …

“‘The other aspect of that is to make sure that they’re involved in the game. They come here to play. If they’re ready to play, let’s play them.’

“Mickey is ready to play.

“Keeping in mind that defenses use five defensive backs more often than any other alignment, there will be opportunities for Mickey. Furthermore, and this is going to be blunter than intended simply for brevity’s sake, fifth-year nickel back TaRiq Bracy has been played off the field in at least one game in at least three of his seasons. If another such afternoon begins to get away from Bracy, Mickey may find himself with a heavier workload for a week.”

2023 OUTLOOK

No cornerback is as bad as his worst moment, especially not his worst moment as a freshman. Exhibit A: TaRiq Bracy was played off the field at USC in 2018, to the extent that the press box could point out the mismatch two or three seconds before the snap and proceed to watch Bracy get beat. Fast forward a few years and Bracy was one of Notre Dame’s absolute best defenders last year.

That lesson has to remain in Mickey’s head to keep his confidence on the border of excessive. With Bracy and Hart sidelined by injury at USC last year, Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams targeted Mickey (in No. 21 last season) repeatedly with much success.

That is going to happen against such an explosive offense no matter who the reserve cornerback is if he is thrust into action. That it happened to a freshman should simply serve as offseason motivation for years to come.

If it did for Mickey the last eight months, then he should be improved. Sometimes that kind of proverbial punch to the face is needed. Mickey remains loudly confident, and his spring ended with a Blue-Gold Game interception. There is reason to believe he will be an able backup to Hart, a backup seeing plenty of action given how often modern defenses need three or four cornerbacks, not to mention Hart’s chronic shoulder issues.

DOWN THE ROAD

If healthy, Hart will almost assuredly spurn his final year of eligibility to head to the NFL after this season, and Mickey will get the first and longest chance at his starting gig. He has the physical skillset for it. Growing into the role will be the wonder.

If he does so, Mickey could be a two-year starter for Notre Dame before heading to the NFL, perhaps creating a three-year stretch of Irish cornerbacks hearing their names in the draft after Hart in 2024 and Morrison assuredly in 2025.

