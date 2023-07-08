Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, sophomore cornerback, preseason All-American

Clemson v Notre Dame

Listed measurements: 6-foot-¼, 185 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Morrison has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Morrison will start for Notre Dame. A preseason All-American, he would start for every team in the country. What will be curious, though, is if Morrison travels with the best opposing receiver or focuses on boundary cornerback duties. When the Irish host Ohio State on Sept. 23, will Morrison line up across from Marvin Harrison Jr. on every snap?

Recruiting: The schools chasing a prospect tell you more than his recruiting rankings. Rivals.com ranked Morrison just the No. 30 cornerback in the class, but when defensive back-factory Washington and everything-factory Alabama pursue a cornerback, that says much more than a recruiting service’s opinion.

CAREER TO DATE

Of the three cornerbacks in his class, Morrison was the only one to not enroll early. He entered preseason practices as an afterthought, at least publicly. By the end of preseason practices, the Notre Dame coaching staff at least knew it had a contributor on its hands, hence Morrison getting 29 snaps in the season opener at Ohio State.

Then by the end of his freshman season, he had put together arguably the best debut season from a Notre Dame cornerback in distant memory.

2022: 13 games, nine starts; 33 tackles with one for loss, six interceptions and four more pass breakups with one interception returned for a touchdown against Clemson, his second pick that day.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Morrison’s father, Darryl, played safety for four seasons for the Washington Football Team, making it clear the genetics in the family are strong. But let’s be clear, Benjamin may not be the best athlete in the family.

QUOTES

Former Irish safety Brandon Joseph had no incentive to falsely talk up anyone on the roster from the NFL combine this spring. But when he was asked who is the best player in South Bend is for the NFL to have an eye on, Joseph did not hesitate.

“Y’all are going to be talking about how [Morrison] has the potential to come out after next year,” Joseph said. “... He’s a lockdown corner. He immediately made his presence felt when he got there. Then he has the ability to go turn his head around and go grab that ball, too.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Is it likely Morrison plays his way into the Notre Dame two-deep this fall? No. Is it impossible? Certainly not.

“Consider (Jaden) Mickey’s narrative rise — using the descriptor “narrative” because until he is seen in August practices, the insistences he will play this fall still lack literal evidence. Mickey did play well in the spring, and combining that with his recruiting pedigree makes for an understandable thought of him playing at Ohio State in 47 days.

“But how much different is Mickey from Morrison? The No. 19 cornerback in the class, rather than the No. 30, Mickey is nearly an inch shorter than Morrison.

“Could an impressive August from Morrison match Mickey’s impressive spring? If so, then Morrison may have found his way into the 2022 rotation, and the Irish will be delighted at cornerback for a few seasons, a welcome change for the defense after years of wonder on the perimeter.

“That is all obviously a hypothetical, but it is one to underscore the lack of tangible value to spring showings. Notre Dame will lean on whoever shows up in August much more than worry about anything from April.”

More fun times with my friends at the YMCA. pic.twitter.com/JS6urSY1GX — Benjamin Morrison (@BMoe_21) February 8, 2023

2023 OUTLOOK

Not to sell Morrison short, but it is hard to imagine his sophomore season will outdo his freshman season, certainly not in the case of dramatics. His interception of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and returning it 96 yards for a touchdown to give the Irish a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter will linger in memory for a long, long time. The No. 4 Tigers were finally getting something going, looking to find the end zone and make it a 21-7 game with 13 minutes to play.

Instead, blouses.

Morrison’s most dramatic contributions in 2023 may be sacks, and not his own. Between Morrison and fifth-year Cam Hart, Notre Dame should have one of the better cornerback duos in the country. It has a couple options at nickel back, and senior Xavier Watts may provide the range at safety to further quarterbacks’ troubles finding downfield openings.

If that secondary holds its coverage for a second longer than usual, then the Irish defensive line should start to feast. “Coverage sacks” are still credited to the pass rusher, but Morrison may deserve more applause than anyone if he is taking away the best opposing receiver all on his own.

Snagging six interceptions again will be particularly difficult, given opposing quarterbacks will shy away from him as often as possible.

DOWN THE ROAD

If Morrison has another strong year as a sophomore, consider him bound for the NFL in the spring of 2025. Shutdown cornerbacks are too valuable, and Morrison could be a first- or second-round draft pick.

What would it take for him to return in 2025, aside from struggling on the field? NIL paydays have not much found defensive backs to this point, though there would be logic to them doing so.

Benjamin Morrison is a STUD☘️



pic.twitter.com/MlwgAbjixl — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2022

