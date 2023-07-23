Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl
Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ⅛, 217 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Sneed has all four seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to prudently playing in only four games last year.
Depth Chart: Sneed will enter preseason practices as the No. 2 Rover behind fifth-year Marist Liufau. More pertinently, Sneed should get the most playing time of the backup linebackers, particularly among him and classmate Nolan Ziegler.
Recruiting: Sneed long considered Oregon as well as Notre Dame, the Irish having a built-in advantage for the Under Armour All-American, Butkus Award finalist and No. 46 overall prospect in the class, per rivals.com, in that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has known Sneed’s high school coach, BJ Payne, for decades.
CAREER TO DATE
After 2022’s preseason practices, Freeman set Sneed down and told him a hard truth: He would not play most of the season, if at all. Behind Liufau, JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Bo Bauer, the Irish had proven linebackers. With Prince Kollie the first reserve off the bench, there was a touch of known depth.
“Me and Freeman had a conversation early after fall camp and he told me that I was going to redshirt my freshman year,” Sneed said this past April. “That was kind of hard to take, but he knows best. I just wanted to keep grinding. … It made me better because I wanted to grind because I wasn’t playing.”
Bauer was hurt early in the season, dooming some of that depth, and Sneed showed enough improvement to play in the last four games of the year, highlighted by making five tackles in the snowy blowout of Boston College.
2022: 4 games; seven tackles with an assisted tackle for loss.
Sneed then starred in the 2023 Blue-Gold Game, making seven tackles in that glorified scrimmage, a number that does stand out because, at least when compared to an actual game, there are very few one-vs-one snaps in an intrasquad scrimmage limited by a two-hour practice time and then limited further by playing nearly the entire roster to close spring practices.
QUOTES
Sneed and Ziegler are not outright competing with each other. Sneed projects as a more dynamic, edge player with some focus spent on getting into the backfield, while Ziegler may be a more prototypical linebacker, in the form of Bertrand and Kiser. But they are the only linebackers on the Notre Dame roster between the early-enrolled freshmen and the fifth-year veterans, so most mentions of Sneed lead to a discussion of Ziegler, and vice versa.
“Sneed made a lot of progress, as well,” Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said in mid-April. “It was great to see Sneed back out there. Zieg’s off-the-field approach in terms of his preparation and studying the game has made a big difference for him.”
Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand says freshman LB Jaylen Sneed reminds him of Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
"Those instances when you see that are super exciting."
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 29, 2022
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Kiser’s knack for making plays makes him Notre Dame’s clear starter at Rover, and he has proven to be durable over the years, most notably remaining available against South Florida in 2020 when much of the defense was not.
“Botelho’s presence among the linebackers this spring underscored the Irish need to get him on the field. He is too physically talented to not play, even if neither defensive end nor linebacker seems to perfectly encompass his skill set.
“That puts Sneed in a tough position if wanting to be in the rotation as a freshman. Obviously, that is not an absolute necessity, but with someone as talented as Sneed, it cannot be ruled out.
“Coverage is where linebackers usually struggle initially in college. They simply are not asked to do it that often in high school, as Sneed wasn’t, but proving himself on the camp circuit erased that worry.
“At the least, Sneed should find a niche defensive package he can contribute to. Perhaps that is goal-line situations. Maybe it is third-down specific. Any such gig will create half a dozen opportunities each week for him to leave an imprint on the game.
“Add in certain special teams duties, and Sneed should play in most games this season and end with 10-plus tackles.”
Quick clip of freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed blowing up running back Gi'Bran Payne
— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 15, 2022
2023 OUTLOOK
The Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina offered a unique look at Sneed. With defensive end Isaiah Foskey already preparing for the NFL draft, Notre Dame needed to find a different way to manufacture pressure on Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. Much of it came from Jordan Botelho, bothering Rattler on 10 out of 40 pass-rush snaps.
But Sneed also took 17 snaps with most of them focused on charging downhill.
The Irish knew South Carolina would throw far more often than run, so that created a defensive play-calling luxury, but it still showed a faith in Sneed to get the job done and not be out of position in doing so.
A strong spring should have buttressed that confidence, and he should now be in a position to play a couple hundred snaps in 2023.
Kollie has since transferred to Vanderbilt, where he may start this fall, but looking at his 2022 stats could provide an insight into Sneed’s coming production. As the fourth linebacker playing behind that veteran trio, Kollie made 19 tackles with 2.5 for loss.
Look for Sneed to sniff 20 tackles with a greater share of them in the backfield considering his role in the Gator Bowl. Those stats could start piling up in the opener against Navy. For one thing, Sneed first took the field against the Midshipmen. For another, he could spend added time this preseason preparing for the triple-option.
DOWN THE ROAD
If at least two of the three veterans head to the NFL after this season — all could return in 2024 thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver — then Sneed should start next year. A trio of early-enrolled freshmen impressed this spring, but spring praises of high-school seniors are usually a bit heavy, and Sneed has a full year’s headstart on them.
Sneed arrived in South Bend as a touted recruit, and with Freeman’s expertise among linebackers, that evaluation should be weighted a bit more. Two years of starting duty from Sneed would prove it right, with a third available if wanted thanks to 2022’s prudent redshirt.
