Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end

Maryland v Ohio State

Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ½, 255 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year graduate transfer, Jean-Baptiste has only this season of eligibility remaining. He would have it regardless of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, given Jean-Baptiste played in only four games in 2020. Then again, the Buckeyes played only six regular-season games that year.

Depth Chart: Notre Dame will want to have a heavy defensive line rotation since it enters the preseason lacking any clear-cut star, and it will have that luxury at “Big” end with Jean-Baptiste and fifth-year Nana Osafo-Mensah working together. Which will emerge as the starter will be one of the more intriguing thoughts of preseason practices, even though both will certainly play plenty.

Recruiting: A four-star recruit and the No. 30 outside linebacker in the class of 2018, Jean-Baptiste held scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Nebraska coming out of high school. Four years later, back in the recruitment phase, he narrowed his choices to Notre Dame, Mississippi and Texas, none of which chased him back then.

Jean-Baptiste called his more recent decision a “gut-wrenching” one, opting for the Irish, partly because they were the only one of those programs to have reached a College Football Playoff, let alone two.

Former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste said he chose Notre Dame over Ole Miss and Texas as a transfer portal recruit.



Why?



“Notre Dame, for me, if you want to obtain a goal and be really focused on it, come here.”



He’s fitting in with the Fighting Irish nicely. pic.twitter.com/Phi1YCHUBK — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 10, 2023

CAREER TO DATE

Jean-Baptiste struggled to crack the starting lineup at Ohio State, its defensive line annually one of the best position groups in the country, yet he did consistently play after moving from linebacker to defensive end early on in his Columbus career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2019: 7 games; 14 tackles with 1.5 sacks.

2020: 4 games; six tackles with two for loss including one sack and one fumble recovered.

2021: 9 games; 12 tackles with two for loss including 1.5 sacks.

2022: 13 games; 19 tackles with 4.5 for loss including four sacks.

QUOTES

Part of the “gut-wrenching” aspect of his decision this winter was Jean-Baptiste was also considering jumping to the NFL, or at least trying to. A handful of sacks last season plus strong testing times may have drawn some notice.

“At the time, it was still like, ‘Alright, do I really want to come back to college football or do I just declare?’” he said in the winter. “... I could have declared this year, but then I felt like I was leaving so much more behind.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED WHEN JEAN-BAPTISTE COMMITTED TO NOTRE DAME

“At 6-foot-5 and about 250 pounds, Jean-Baptiste may seem too lean to be Notre Dame’s ‘Big’ end, but that should be his initial destination in South Bend, presumably opposite rising senior Jordan Botelho at Vyper.

Advertisement

“The Irish need new starters at both positions to replace Justin Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey, respectively. Rising senior Rylie Mills worked some as a ‘Big’ end, but he may be wanted back on the interior to supplement the suddenly shallow position there, as well. Thus, Jean-Baptiste’s edge-rushing skills should fit well opposite Botelho’s natural aggression.”

RELATED READING: DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste working to be an answer for Notre Dame

2023 OUTLOOK

It would be unfair to call Jean-Baptiste a pass-rush specialist. Defensive linemen do not contribute as seniors at Ohio State if they are that one-dimensional. But it is the stronger half of his game, and given Osafo-Mensah’s overall physicality, passing-specific downs may be where Jean-Baptiste makes his biggest impact for Notre Dame this season.

Think back a few years. Khalid Kareem would move inside to tackle on third-and-longs, allowing the Irish to have him, Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji all charging the passer with their ears pinned back. At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Kareem could handle tackle duties on clear passing downs, demanding enough respect from the offensive line that at least one of Ogundeji or Hayes would face a single blocker.

Advertisement

Osafo-Mensah is listed at 6-foot-3 ⅛ and 260 pounds. He could serve a similar role, allowing Jean-Baptiste and Botelho to rush from the edges.

That is hardly manufacturing a pass rush; that is simply using the personnel available. And Notre Dame would not have it available without Jean-Baptiste’s transfer. Behind him and Osafo-Mensah at “Big” end are only freshmen Brenan Vernon and Armel Mukam. As much as both have already elicited offseason praises, expecting either to contribute during a difficult October stretch would be overly ambitious.

Jean-Baptiste will play beyond those passing-specific moments, simply to be sure neither he nor Osafo-Mensah wears out. But look for a handful of sacks to be what is remembered from Jean-Baptiste’s single South Bend season.

Welcome to ND ☘️ - javontae jean-baptiste! pic.twitter.com/3gYgfyJjfl — julioscutz (@julioscutz) January 16, 2023

DOWN THE ROAD

Some metrics considered Jean-Baptiste to be a prolificly effective pass rusher last season, small sample size aside. If he proves that true in 2023, then he just may hear his name called in the NFL draft yet.

G Fuel Hydration has everything you need to help keep you going

And Don’t forget to use code JJ8 pic.twitter.com/mV65hvdH8f — Javontae Jean-Baptiste (@Javontae_JB) February 23, 2023

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U

No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023

No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year ...

No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman

No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle

No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter

No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman

No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman

No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter

No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter

No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter

No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter

No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard

No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time

No. 44 Junior Tuihalamaka, sophomore defensive end, former linebacker

No. 42 Nolan Ziegler, sophomore linebacker, Irish legacy

No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps

No. 40 Joshua Burnham, sophomore linebacker-turned-Vyper end

No. 38 Davis Sherwood, junior fullback/H-back, former walk-on

No. 34 Drayk Bowen, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, baseball infielder

No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

No. 29 Christian Gray, early-enrolled freshman cornerback coming off a knee injury

No. 29 Matt Salerno, sixth-year receiver, former walk-on

No. 27 JD Bertrand, fifth-year linebacker, third-year starter, possible captain

No. 25 Preston Zinter, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, subtle recruiting win

No. 24 Jack Kiser, fifth-year linebacker, third-year starter, most efficient defender

No. 24 Jadarian Price, sophomore RB, reportedly recovered from an Achilles injury

No. 23 Jaiden Ausberry, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, four-star recruit

No. 22 Ben Minich, early-enrolled freshman safety, four-star recruit

No. 22 Jeremiyah Love, incoming freshman running back, four-star recruit

No. 21 Adon Shuler, early-enrolled freshman safety coming off shoulder surgery

No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, sophomore cornerback, preseason All-American

No. 19 Jaden Greathouse, early-enrolled freshman receiver, Blue-Gold Game star

No. 18 Steve Angeli, sophomore quarterback, competing for the backup role

No. 18 Chance Tucker, junior cornerback

No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 17 Rico Flores Jr., early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit

No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit

No. 15 Ryan Barnes, junior cornerback

No. 14 Bryce McFerson, sophomore punter facing a challenge for a second straight year

No. 14 Braylon James, early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit

No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience

No. 12 Jordan Botelho, senior Vyper defensive end

No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster

No. 11 Ramon Henderson, senior safety

No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1

No. 9 Eli Raridon, sophomore tight end coming off a second ACL tear

No. 8 Kenny Minchey, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former Pittsburgh commit

No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

No. 7 Audric Estimé, junior running back, bellcow, workhorse

No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons

No. 6 Clarence Lewis, senior cornerback with more experience than most realize

No. 5 Tobias Merriweather, sophomore receiver subject to lofty comparisons

No. 5 Cam Hart, fifth-year cornerback, coming off another shoulder injury

No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl

No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back

No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter

No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

tweet to @d_farmer