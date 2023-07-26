Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 0 Deion Colzie, junior receiver with a knack for moving the chains

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 220 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Colzie has two years of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Colzie may wrap up the preseason practices as the No. 2 boundary receiver, trailing classmate Jayden Thomas. Both should play plenty, but Thomas entered today’s maiden practice with an edge.

Recruiting: Colzie committed to Notre Dame early, more than a year before he could sign with the Irish, and then decommitted after six months. The step back made sense, given the Georgia native had not been able to officially visit any campus during the recruiting dead period sparked by the pandemic. In time, he again joined Notre Dame, rather than Tennesee or Florida.

A consensus four-star and the No. 19 receiver in the class, per rivals.com, Colzie also held offers from Alabama, Georgia and Oregon.

CAREER TO DATE

Colzie took a healthy number of snaps in 2021 (166), but that was largely running routes because no one else was healthy enough to do so. Then a left knee worry last preseason put Colzie onto the frustrating side of that balance, slowing him through the first half of the 2022 season. He eventually made his impression by converting repeated third downs, showing off his 6-foot-4-plus frame.

2021: 11 games; four catches for 67 yards.

2022: 12 games, one start; nine catches for 192 yards and one touchdown.

QUOTES

The stats may not have been outlandish, but Colzie succeeded in 2022. First downs keep drives alive, right?

But he has to find more on Saturdays, and both Colzie and Notre Dame knew that this spring.

“The spring is trying to teach him what the expectation is now,” Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey said in April. “When you do something for so long, you have the expectation that that’s what it takes to be successful. Now roles have changed, and he has to go to a higher level, another mindset.

“Most of the spring I was trying to teach him what it takes to accept more because he was doing what he always did last year. … We wanted to see a jump from him, and then we started to see it.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Track and field times and measurements do not directly translate to the football field, but the athleticism they demonstrate broadly does. Colzie not only jumped 6-foot-8 in high school, he also ran a 10.82-second 100-meter dash. Those are not numbers that typically go together.

“Colzie has an athletic skill set that should make him a devastating boundary receiver, very much in the mold of Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool … in time.

“It would be a surprise to see him rise to that level in 2022, but since Notre Dame has no one else in his mold, he should see plenty of opportunities this year. Styles stands 6-foot-1 ⅛, and neither fifth-year Braden Lenzy nor sixth-year Avery Davis cracks 6-foot. Thomas is a relatively big-bodied receiver, but he stands all of 6-foot-1 ½.

“Unless incoming freshman Tobias Merriweather, 6-foot-4, immediately usurps Colzie, the sophomore should work the sidelines throughout the year. If he has developed a comfort catching the ball on his back shoulder, he could be a welcomed safety blanket for sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner.

“Or, Colzie could struggle through the season, as he did in whatever way that led to his nearly-literal no-show in the Fiesta Bowl. That may be crippling for Notre Dame, simply given he is one of only seven scholarship receivers healthy to start the season, a number that includes former walk-on Matt Salerno. …

“The best collegiate cornerbacks struggle with a dynamic 6-foot-4 receiver in one-on-one coverage. That is Colzie’s ceiling, and it is a thought that would open up the Irish offense for the next few years.

“As long as he gradually trends toward that ceiling, Colzie will be given chances at Notre Dame. That leaping-speed combination is too rare to not ease along.

“Furthermore, while the Irish receivers corps will gradually grow in numbers, that will take years. The trio of currently-committed receivers will help the cause, but even if that grows to a group of four by December, Notre Dame will have only eight or nine receivers next season, barring transfers. Half of those will be freshmen.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Anyone with any track background hears the combination of a 10.82-second 100-meter dash and a 6-foot-8 high jump and immediately knows that is an athletic specimen. Put some version of those physical gifts on the football field and good things should come. That remains the tantalizing thought of Colzie.

Those gifts are how he turned five third-and-longs into first downs last year, including two third-and-very-longs. In fact, every one of Colzie’s nine catches last season moved the chains.

When Stuckey mentioned a role, he meant that specific piece late in the season.

If that is all Colzie does in 2023, there are worse niches to fill. But more should await him; Thomas has flashed more consistently, but no Irish receiver is a proven commodity.

The @NDFootball account put out a round of quick clips from Wednesday's opening practice. This touchdown pass from Sam Hartman to Deion Colzie over freshman All-American Ben Morrison deserves an extra look. pic.twitter.com/VFOQuxyh5h — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) March 23, 2023

DOWN THE ROAD

If Colzie falls out of the rotation in 2023, then he may use his final season of eligibility elsewhere. In fact, and this is not intended as a prediction, if he falls out of the rotation early in the season, he may opt to play in only four games in order to preserve a season of eligibility to play two years wherever is next.

But if Colzie finally sticks in Notre Dame’s rotation, then he could have a significant role in 2024. Slow-developing — but developing — big-bodied receivers have become a bit of a South Bend tradition, and he could be the first one under the new coaching staff.

Heck of a throw by Drew Pyne to get this ball into the hole over two defenders and holy moly does Deion Colzie climb the ladder. pic.twitter.com/mc64U3uuYU — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) November 30, 2022

