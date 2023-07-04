Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 27 JD Bertrand, fifth-year linebacker, third-year starter, possible captain

Clemson v Notre Dame

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 230 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Bertrand has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: For a third year, Bertrand will start for the Notre Dame defense. For the second year, he will do so at Mike (middle) linebacker. It will be curious to see who is listed as his backup on the public depth chart, given no one else on the Irish roster has taken a collegiate snap at the position. Perhaps sophomore Nolan Ziegler is the backup to both Bertrand and fifth-year Will (weakside) linebacker Jack Kiser. If either veteran were injured, the most likely defensive solution would be to focus on a nickel lineup at all times.

Recruiting: Georgia’s defense has led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships while churning out seven first-round draft picks in the last two years, the players from the same recruiting cycle as Bertrand. It is worth realizing how dominant Georgia is because Bertrand was once committed to the Dawgs, reopening his recruitment a few months before the December early signing period, seemingly in part because Georgia was possibly waffling on his scholarship. The reasoning is clear in retrospect: As good as Bertrand has been at Notre Dame, he may not have gotten off the bench for those title-winning defenses.

After that de-commitment, Bertrand took two unofficial visits to South Bend, intentionally unofficial so he could commit as a walk-on if need be. The Irish eventually found a scholarship for him before push came to shove.

CAREER TO DATE

Bertrand made four special teams appearances as a 2019 freshman before playing in 11 games during the pandemic-shortened season, again mostly on special teams.

When classmate Marist Liufau suffered a dislocated ankle just before the 2021 season, Bertrand suddenly had an opportunity, one he made the most of. He started every game and led Notre Dame in tackles by nearly double, his 101 far ahead of the runner up, Drew White’s 55. Furthermore, Bertrand played that whole season with a wrist injury that took most of the 2022 offseason to rehab.

Healthy last year, Bertrand again led the Irish in tackles, racking up 82 (with No. 2 being Kiser at 58 and in one more game played than Bertrand). He did not play against Navy due to a groin injury, perhaps extra caution taken against an overmatched foe.

2019: 4 games.2020: 11 games; 7 tackles.2021: 13 games, 13 starts; 101 tackles with seven for loss including 1.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble and one pass broken up.2022: 12 games, 12 starts; 82 tackles with 8.5 for loss including two sacks, plus three passes broken up and three additional quarterback hurries.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Like fifth-year defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah, Bertrand capitalized on a chance to visit Ireland this summer while promoting both the Ireland Tourism Bureau and Aer Lingus. Not to diminish how hard these athletes work, but what a rough life …

Bertrand has also apparently become a spokesperson for one of the sponsors on the board behind speakers at Notre Dame press conferences.

I stopped by the new Credit Union 1 branch on Howard Street right by Trader Joe’s. They are the Official Banking Partner of Notre Dame Athletics and are so easy to work with. #CU1Irish #ad pic.twitter.com/1tgkJa7sV4 — JD Bertrand (@JDBertrand1) May 11, 2023

QUOTES

Bertrand has proven himself defensively. He finds the ball carrier, he plays assignment-sound football, and he plays through injury.

Now the elder statesman in the linebackers room, his off-the-field contributions are more and more important.

“JD, (I) challenged him to lead, continue to lead and be more of a team leader and unit leader, which has been great,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said in mid-April.

For what it’s worth, consider Bertrand to be a frontrunner to be a team captain in 2023.

LB (27) JD Bertrand makes a great read/play here, but Notre Dame DE Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) does the dirty work by holding the edge - something he's done well for most of the year. pic.twitter.com/4zYrtaY6cf — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) November 8, 2022

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“For everyone involved, from Bertrand to (Bo) Bauer to new defensive coordinator Al Golden to Irish fans everywhere, it should be hoped Bertrand has fewer tackles in 2022 than he did last season. That is not to say Bertrand will be any less effective. It is to say, taking fewer snaps than last year’s ~600 will behoove all.

“Bertrand and White had little left to give by the end of last season. Even by October, their wear was showing. When Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder found a crease for the game-winning touchdown in South Bend, that defensive second-level fatigue was apparent. By New Year’s Day, that exhaustion did Marcus Freeman’s defense no favors in the second half.

“There were broader issues, but playing through a wrist injury from August was not going to help anyone, let alone Bertrand.

“And he still made 101 tackles.

“With a more thorough two-deep entering 2022, fewer snaps and thus fewer tackles should not only be possible but considered good things. Bertrand and Bauer splitting time could limit the former to 50 or 60 tackles, but if those come on only 300 snaps, his impact will be no less whatsoever.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Notre Dame fans tend to wince at the suggestion of Bertrand being a pivotal defensive piece. They argue his ceiling is too low for the Irish to be title contenders. Maybe that is true, but of the pieces missing between Notre Dame and a national championship, competent linebacker play has long been far down the list.

Bertrand’s ceiling is higher than he is given credit for. He may not be the star that Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were, but those latter two played entirely different roles, and Bertrand is probably more equipped for the modern game than even Te’o was, as great as Te’o was in his era.

Speaking of Te’o, he was the last Irish defender to lead the team in tackles three years in a row, 2010-12. Before him, you have to reach back to Bob Crable, 1979-81, for such a stretch.

The fact that Bertrand could join that list emphasizes how well he has performed the last two years. Continuing to lead Notre Dame in tackles would be a testament to both durability and ability.

If he doesn’t lead the Irish in tackles, it is a good bet Kiser does, and that will be in part because of the veteran tandem he and Bertrand have formed. They will trust each other to handle their responsibilities, and their pre-snap diagnoses should give them an edge against most every offense Notre Dame faces in 2023, especially since two of the three most dangerous offenses on the schedule (Ohio State and Clemson, not USC) will be led by young quarterbacks.

An indication of the type of athlete JD Bertrand is, running stride for stride with Tyree on a slot fade. (Also, nice pitch and catch as @jamieuyeyama pointed out earlier) pic.twitter.com/kVaAzk1B8K — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) April 16, 2023

DOWN THE ROAD

Bertrand could return in 2024. Will he? Let’s wait and see.

Health may factor into it, as well as general feedback from the NFL.

From an Irish perspective, the linebackers room lacks veterans outside of the current trio of fifth-years, and while the youngsters are increasingly heralded, a defense led by Bertrand in 2024 would have a higher ceiling than one without him. There may be a pile of other questions for Notre Dame to consider about next season, but if it feels it could be in title contention, then going all-in on a veteran defense would be prudent, no matter what the roster ramifications may be.

It is rare that quarterback play may influence a linebacker’s decision, but if current sophomore Steve Angeli, freshman Kenny Minchey or high-school senior CJ Carr give the Irish coaching staff exorbitant confidence heading into this next winter, then the stay-or-go decisions of Bertrand and a few other defensive veterans could be the best tangible indication of such.

