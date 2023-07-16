Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 Jordan Botelho, senior Vyper defensive end

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame

Listed measurements: 6-foot-2 ½, 255 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Botelho has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver rendering his 10 games in 2020 moot in terms of this eligibility clock.

Depth Chart: Botelho is the heir apparent to Isaiah Foskey as the starting Vyper end.

Recruiting: The No. 11 inside linebacker and No. 176 overall prospect in the class, per rivals.com, Botelho chose Notre Dame somewhat early in the recruiting process despite Washington appearing to be a public frontrunner for the Hawaiian.

CAREER TO DATE

Botelho has been talked about like he is a starter for three-plus years now. That was somewhat because worrisome headlines accompanied his name before he even arrived on campus, as a participant in a fight outside a volleyball state championship in October 2019, two months before he signed his National Letter of Intent. But mostly, it has been because Botelho flashes athletic talents but does not show them consistently.

Botelho took 18 defensive snaps as a freshman, though his disrupting two punts against South Florida set a blowout’s tone despite a pandemic outbreak in the Irish locker room.

He then took 126 defensive snaps in 2021, finding a groove in November, making four tackles in three straight games. That was clearly some progress arguably in a linear fashion.

However, he did not find a consistently bigger role in 2022. A full-time move to defensive end from linebacker shuffled Botelho’s Saturday role, and it was not until the final weeks of the season that he had more of an impact. Particularly in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina, with Foskey already preparing for the NFL draft, Botelho gave an idea of what could be in 2023, racking up two sacks in that one afternoon.

2020: 10 games; 4 tackles.

2021: 11 games, 1 start; 18 tackles with three for loss including two sacks.

2022: 13 games, 1 start; 11 tackles with 6.5 for loss including 4.5 sacks.

QUOTES

There will be two driving narratives around Botelho if he finds success in 2023. Let’s not shirk either one. The lesser of the two will be that he found a disruptive home along the defensive line after not finding a consistent gig at linebacker. That could help Notre Dame’s defense be more dynamic as a whole.

“The Vyper position, historically, when you look at defenses, that is a guy that has linebacker traits because of what you can do with him,” Irish defensive line coach Al Washington said in mid-April. “[Botelho] is a great example. He was a Rover at one point, he was a linebacker, now he’s in that deal. …

“The ability to play off the ball and be comfortable is really important. It speaks to what you want to be able to do. We have packages where we have true, four-down linemen. We do that, too. But I think that position historically has been a guy that has traits off the ball as well as on the ball. The more comfortable that guy is off the ball, the more you can do.”

Secondly, Botelho becoming a productive presence will be a 180 from his demeanor earlier in his career. There is no need to sugarcoat it. He was sent home to mull his future at one point during the pandemic. Those frustrations would show on the field, as well, tempting personal fouls far too often. Botelho knows as much.

“I feel like I am doing a better job of playing under control,” Botelho said in the spring. “I feel like the coaches are seeing that.”

They were, indeed.

“Jordan just has to take care of Jordan,” Washington said. “Take care of his business, take care of his body, take care of the things that are important to him. Keep the main thing the main thing and everything else will take care of itself.

“He’s a great kid, he works his tail off, he really cares and he’s really matured and really made a point to go for it.”

All of this should be mentioned even as Botelho perhaps turns a corner because it makes it all the more impressive that Botelho could become a defensive star.

Jordan Botelho ready to shine for Notre Dame

“He could have went any other way but forward with it, and he decided to go forward with it,” Washington said. “[Botelho’s] thing is him taking care of his business because the kids love him, and I certainly love him. He’s a joy to work with, and he’s progressing. He’s turning into an every-down guy, not just a third-down guy.

“Be out there every down. That’s the goal, and I think he’s becoming that.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“The fact that Botelho’s physicality is the item repeatedly mentioned here can be taken as a sign of lazy writing or as an intended emphasis. It is the piece that sets him apart, in both good ways and bad. If Golden and Notre Dame find literal and figurative methods to routinely harness it, the defense could find a wrinkle that opposing offenses have no way around. If not, Botelho may peak in early October and be an afterthought by the season’s end in Los Angeles. …

“Botelho is not too small to work at Vyper end, and when Foskey and Ademilola depart after this season, he may move back up to that initial position. His speed makes the Rover fit understandable, but his innate desire to put his head down and charge forward obviously fits better at defensive end.

“This is a larger pondering than Golden will want to consider in-season, but it will absolutely determine Botelho’s trajectory entering 2023. Kiser will still be Notre Dame’s starting Rover, so the most playing time will be available if the Hawaiian can become the starting Vyper.”

2023 OUTLOOK

By some measures, Botelho logged 10 quarterback pressures in the Gator Bowl victory, including his two sacks. More conservative looks would say he hassled or tackled Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler eight times. Either number is obviously impressive, but even more so when realizing Botelho caused that much havoc in just 40 pass-rush snaps and 48 snaps total.

That is what the Irish hope for this year. (Note: That rate would be unsustainable, but something to that effect.)

And perhaps that is what Botelho has needed all along, time on the field on Saturdays. Understandably, given Foskey at defensive end and Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau at linebacker, that prominent of a role has not been available for Botelho. But now in it, maybe that keeps him focused every day and every snap.

If that focus yields disciplined aggression, then Botelho could spend plenty of time in opposing backfields. Notre Dame may not care how many sacks Botelho tallies. Simply aggravating Caleb Williams and Cade Klubnik could propel the Irish to a greater height in 2023 than is otherwise responsibly discussed.

That is the theoretical impact of Botelho. If his Gator Bowl performance was an honest indicator of what he is capable of in a full season of a leading job, then Notre Dame may get to think about the Rose Bowl again.

Notre Dame vyper Jordan Botelho (12) has started to ascend over the last few games. No better example than this as Botelho takes on the pulling guard and makes the stop. pic.twitter.com/V1arOAJGVZ — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) November 24, 2022

DOWN THE ROAD

Botelho could return in 2024, but if he comes near his supposed ceiling, then entry into the NFL draft would not be shocking.

If Botelho does not dazzle in that way, though, then his personal-development storyline will linger for another year.

