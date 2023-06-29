Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 38 Davis Sherwood, junior fullback/H-back, former walk-on

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Sherwood has only two seasons of eligibility remaining. “Only” may be a surprising adjective there, but rare is the former walk-on who plays in 25 out of a possible 26 games in his first two seasons on campus.

Depth Chart: Sherwood did start for Notre Dame against BYU, but a fullback getting a starting nod comes down to the first play call of the game which itself hinges on field position. That said, consider Sherwood the starting Irish fullback. If wondering about Sherwood at tight end, he is no higher than fourth among the Irish tight ends, and depending on the health of sophomore Eli Raridon and senior Kevin Bauman, Sherwood could be sixth.

Recruiting: A preferred walk-on entering the 2021 season, Sherwood impressed on special teams enough to garner an offensive role heading into the spring of 2022. By the time preseason practices wrapped up that summer, he had earned himself a scholarship.

Fired up to announce my commitment to Notre dame!! Excited to join the family, get to work, and prove I can play with the best of the best. Extremely grateful for the opportunity and my family, coaches, and friends for making my dreams a reality. ☘️☘️ #GoIrish @dpeloqu1 @astef60 pic.twitter.com/F9XWNMeAy5 — Davis Sherwood (@Davis_Sherwood6) March 17, 2021

CAREER TO DATE

Sherwood made three tackles in 2021 on special teams coverage units. His knack for embracing contact sparked the coaching staff’s thoughts of moving him to a blocking role.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, he hardly played fullback last season, logging about 80 offensive snaps, usually in an H-back role. (H-back? Think back to Tommy Tremble’s earliest stints, a physical blocking tight end, often leading the way for running back Kyren Williams.) Most of Sherwood's playing time still came on special teams.

The QB and leader of the Punt team @Davis_Sherwood6 did an amazing job making checks and adjustments. An invaluable role that goes unnoticed but was vital to our success as a top 25 unit.



167 ST reps on P, KOR, and FG. Tough, smart, dependable, grinder. #ChaosKills☘️ pic.twitter.com/TpbMFDFxP9 — Brian Mason (@CoachMase317) January 20, 2023

The traditional highlight of Sherwood’s season came in the Gator Bowl, when he flipped a shovel pass to Braden Lenzy on a fake punt for a 20-yard gain.

2021: 12 games; 3 tackles.

2022: 13 games, 1 start; 1 pass for 20 yards.

Advertisement

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 WOPU Open - Davis Sherwood and Barret Liebentritt! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zCvYpTnB4T — Notre Dame Walk Ons (@WOPUnation) June 25, 2023

QUOTES

Was there a transition for Sherwood moving from special teams coverage, racing down the field intent on tackling somebody, to fullback and the blocking that comes with it? Not so much, given the underlying premises are the same:

2023 OUTLOOK

Just because he is a former walk-on does not mean his position change should be forgotten. Sherwood played linebacker in high school. His first season at Notre Dame was spent in kickoff and punt coverages, basically the same fundamental task as a linebacker’s: Tackle the ball carrier.

Advertisement

Moving to fullback was quite a transition, no matter how he downplayed it. There was a learning curve, one overshadowed by the joy and narrative of receiving a scholarship, even if that moment occurred only behind closed doors with a couple Notre Dame coaches.

“I feel like I’ve improved the most in terms of my footwork in blocking, getting under people,” Sherwood said in late March. “I’ve always been physical, but now I’m learning how to do it. Didn’t really play tight end too much before, so I was just kind of doing what felt natural, and that’s not always the best.

“I feel like I got better at moving people.”

Given Sherwood was already the best Irish fullback/H-back, his blocking improvement should only enhance that gig. Newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, still also the tight ends coach, will almost certainly continue to focus on the run, particularly given Notre Dame’s top-tier offensive line and junior running back Audric Estimé.

Advertisement

That approach will feature Sherwood more. Statistically, it will be hard to prove that, but if his offensive snaps double from 78, that will be a clear indication the Irish running game remains as bull-headed as ever.

RELATED READING: Davis Sherwood turned fullback opportunity into full-ride scholarship

DOWN THE ROAD

Sherwood’s special teams impressions from day one mean he will spend no more than four years in a gold helmet, simply enough.

He would need to display some pass-catching skills for the next level to even remotely consider him. That may be something to keep an eye on in 2023, as well. An H-back is best used when opponents have to at least vaguely view him as a pass-catching worry.

Advertisement

Here, a bold prediction: Either against Central Michigan on Sept. 16 or in the first half against Ohio State on Sept. 23, Parker will have quarterback Sam Hartman look for Sherwood either in the flat or on a wheel route. If against the Chippewas, Parker wants the Buckeyes to have to spend time all week practicing for that possibility. If against Ohio State, he wants to convert an early first down on the borderline gimmick and then force the Buckeyes linebackers to worry about it clicking again the entire second half.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U

No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023

No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year ...

No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman

No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle

No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman

No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter

No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman

No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman

No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter

No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle

No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter

No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter

No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter

No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard

No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time

No. 44 Junior Tuihalamaka, sophomore defensive end, former linebacker

No. 42 Nolan Ziegler, sophomore linebacker, Irish legacy

No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps No. 40 Joshua Burnham, sophomore linebacker-turned-Vyper end

No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience

No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

tweet to @d_farmer