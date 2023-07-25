Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina

Listed measurements: 5-foot-9 ½, 192 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Tyree has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.

Depth Chart: Tyree should be Notre Dame’s starting slot receiver, at least to begin preseason practices. Moving him from running back was an attempt to keep his speed on the field, and that is best done if he is starting.

Recruiting: When Tyree committed to the Irish in May of 2019, he was then considered the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the class , choosing Notre Dame over Oklahoma and Alabama along with just about every powerhouse in the country. By the end of the cycle, the consensus four-star had fallen to be the No. 4 running back in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 78 overall prospect, rankings good enough to make him the second-highest running back recruit of the Brian Kelly era. (The late Greg Bryant ranked No. 19 overall in the class of 2013.)

CAREER TO DATE

Tyree’s raw speed — touted as sub-4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash when he committed to the Irish — has always mandated he gets playing time, beginning as a freshman supplementing Kyren Williams’s breakout season. Tyree’s receiving abilities furthered his role in 2021, but his career highlight remains his kickoff return that effectively beat Wisconsin in a top-20 matchup early in the 2021 season.

2020: 12 games; 73 rushes for 496 yards and four touchdowns; eight catches for 65 yards; 456 kickoff return yards.

2021: 12 games, two starts; 56 rushes for 222 yards and one touchdown; 24 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns; 347 kickoff return yards including a 96-yard touchdown return to spark the blowout of Wisconsin in late September.

2022: 13 games; 100 rushes for 444 yards and three touchdowns; 24 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns; 254 kickoff return yards.

QUOTES

Tyree is not dabbling at receiver. He will not, barring any drastic depth chart need, toggle back and forth between receiver and running back. He moved positions.

“I’ve had a lot of fun, had my ups and downs for sure, but I understand that is part of the process,” Tyree said in the spring.

His experience at running back, though, should help Tyree. If Notre Dame can get the ball in his hands with forward momentum, good things should happen.

“It helps me after the catch, taking different angles, making people miss in space,” he said. “... Being able to work in space, I feel like that’s the part I like the most, having so much space out there, being able to use a little bit more creativity, having a plan with my route running.”

Tyree was critical of some of his fundamentals, saying he still had plenty to learn, but that was as much a reflection of his maturity as anything else.

“He is miles ahead of what any of us thought,” receivers coach Chansi Stuckey said. “He’s actually pretty natural playing the wide receiver position.

“Learning how to catch the ball is different now. I gave him examples of when I was at Clemson as a quarterback moving to receiver, so I know the things he’s going through. I was used to seeing everything in front of me, now everything is behind me as I turn my back to the defense. What do I do and how do I catch it to knife forward? And after we had that talk, he has adjusted so well, and he’s embraced it and he loves it.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Last year, honing in on a prediction for Tyree’s 2021 output provided an angle for this 99-to-0 entry, but doing so now could simply turn into an exercise of demeaning the rest of Notre Dame’s offense. Tyree and junior tight end Michael Mayer are the only pieces of the Irish attack that are known commodities, and the injuries to (Logan) Diggs and (Jadarian) Price have made it clear, Tyree may need to be a bellcow for Notre Dame, always a risky proposition for any running back, let alone a speed-based running back.

“Tyree has more physicality than his speed belies, but his best asset is still his ability to burn down the sideline. Turf toe last season cost him that explosiveness for a bit, just as a sprained ankle did this spring. Nicks impede any running back, but they slow speed backs the most.

“A healthy Tyree could blow past 1,200 yards from scrimmage next season. A banged-up Tyree could struggle to roll past 700.

“But the Irish will need him healthy. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees seems poised to attack with a vintage offensive line this season, something that will always be Rees’ underlying preference, though one indulged only when applicable. With just (Audric) Estimé to join Tyree as an established back heading into the season, that approach from Rees will wear on the duo.

“Notre Dame could slow down its offense to ease that burden a bit, and against the Buckeyes in particular, shortening the game will be prudent for the Irish, but that can be effective to only an extent.

“Tyree will get plenty of opportunities this season. If healthy and spry, that could turn into a prolific year. His injuries have not been the kind to justify concerns about his durability, but the injuries to other Irish running backs do justify concerns about anyone’s durability in the pivotal role Notre Dame needs Tyree to fill this year.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Tyree initially struggled to adjust to catching the ball from that different angle in spring practices, but repetition sparked progress which now leads to anticipation. Lorenzo Styles’s switch to cornerback, before eventually transferring to Ohio State, was another signal that Tyree had found success at his new position. An undermanned room at receiver, the Irish would not have considered moving Styles if a newcomer had not found such traction.

Assuming catching the football becomes a usual reality, then Tyree’s speed is undeniable.

So is Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman’s ability to use it. Hartman has touch downfield that helped turn a couple undersized Demon Deacon receivers into prolific players. Both Ke’Shawn Williams and Taylor Morin are listed at 5-foot-10. Across the last two seasons, they combined for 2,153 yards and 18 touchdowns on 156 catches, an average of 13.8 yards per catch. Divide those totals by four (two players, two seasons each) and you get an average season of 538 yards and five touchdowns on 39 catches.

That may seem an unorthodox way to put together a prediction for Tyree’s first year at receiver, but it may be underselling his possibilities. He has more speed than Williams or Morin. If Hartman can find Tyree with an angle, opposing defenses will pay the price.

DOWN THE ROAD

Tyree’s drill testing will assure him of an NFL look, whenever he takes that leap. A 30-inch vertical and GPS-recorded speeds that most of us would struggle to reach on a bike are things that NFL front offices will take a chance on.

But if Tyree finds moderate success at receiver this season, a second year of pass-catching could raise his draft profile. Two years of receiver tape will leave a much better impression than just one.

