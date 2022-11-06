Notre Dame 35, No. 4 Clemson 14: Numbers that told the story

Notre Dame played far and away their best game of the 2022 season Saturday night as they destroyed No. 4 Clemson 35-14. The win officially makes Notre Dame bowl eligible as dates with Navy, Boston College, and USC remain before the season’s end.

Notre Dame clearly dominated on the scoreboard but how much did they really dominate this game? I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say the final score was closer than the actual game. Notre Dame kicked the living stink out of Clemson, something Dabo Swinney even admitted after the contest.

Just how bad, or in Notre Dame’s case good, was it? Here are a handful of numbers that tell the story.

40 for 191

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) throws against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I know it was a night full of heavy winds and less-than-ideal passing conditions but Notre Dame made Clemson’s passing offense look foolish. D.J. Uiagalelei was pressured regularly and certainly never felt comfortable in the pocket for Clemson. His night started so poorly that he was again pulled for highly regarded freshman Cade Klubnik. Klubnik threw an interception on his only pass attempt of the night. In all Notre Dame allowed just 191 yards on 40 passing attempts. For what it’s worth, 99 of those yards came after Notre Dame built a 28-0 lead.

19.3

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson entered the contest having one of the best run defenses in the entire country. They had allowed just 89.7 rushing yards per game and seemed like they were built to stop Notre Dame’s rushing attack.

Here’s the thing: they couldn’t. Not at all or even in the least bit.

Notre Dame totaled 263 rushing yards, nearly tripling what Clemson had given up on the ground on average before Saturday night. Just how much did Notre Dame dominate this game up front?

Clemson’s average rushing yards allowed per game went up from 89.7 to 109 after Notre Dame’s incredible effort. That’s a 19.3-yard jump on one night. Incredible.

22

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

If you have followed me here for much of this season you’re already aware that Notre Dame’s defense giving up a huge play at least once a game makes me crazy. Well, they didn’t do that Saturday night in dominating Clemson. In fact, the longest play they allowed all night was a 22-yard reception by Davis Allen as they already held a 28-0 lead.

131

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) drops back to throw under pressure from Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Justin Ademilola (9) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The icing on the cake in this contest was when [autotag]Benjamin Morrison[/autotag] returned his second interception on the night 96-yards to put Notre Dame up 28-0 nothing. We’ll get to Morrison shortly but to that point (12:58 remaining in the game), Notre Dame had allowed just 131 total yards of offense to Clemson. The Tigers would find 150 more in true mop-up time after being dominated when the issue was still at all in doubt.

6 in 9

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) blocks a punt by Clemson Tigers punter Aidan Swanson (39) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Botehlo’s blocked punt that was scooped up by Prince Kollie and returned for a touchdown was Notre Dame’s sixth blocked punt in nine games this season. In case you were wondering that’s the most blocked punts ever by Notre Dame in a single season. Brian Mason’s special teams unit continues to get it done as that play set the tone for the rest of the night.

Nice, right?

16

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

In case you missed it because you were busy doing crowd pushups or were just generally excited, [autotag]Michael Mayer[/autotag] scored to put Notre Dame up 35-7 with just over four minutes to play. In doing so, Mayer became Notre Dame’s all-time leader for receiving touchdowns scored by a tight end with his 16th.

I don’t feel out of turn in saying he’s the best ever to come out of Tight End U.

2

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Morrison returned the interception for a touchdown. Notre Dame won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

On a night that many played well perhaps no star shined brighter than that of [autotag]Benjamin Morrison[/autotag]. Morrison was targeted often against Syracuse and it certainly seemed like we knew going in that Clemson would try and do the same. Morrison responded with a performance well beyond his years as the true freshman’s two interceptions (one 96-yard pick-six) were massive in this game becoming a blowout.

10-1

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Late in the first half Notre Dame held a 7-0 lead and was coming off a missed field goal. Starting at their own-22, Tommy Rees called runs on 10 of 11 of Notre Dame’s plays that possession as the Irish exerted their will on Clemson that was capped by a five-yard Drew Pyne touchdown run. Props to Rees for not overthinking things and trusting his guys up front to win, win, and win some more all the way down the field.

14

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney leaves the field after a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Previous to Saturday night, Clemson had won 14-straight games dating back to late in the 2021 season. That was the longest streak in FBS college football.

Keyword: was.

27

Dec. 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame’s Jayson Ademilola (57) heads to the locker room following the ACC Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Clemson won 34-10. Mandatory Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

What are your memories of November 2016? That was the same month the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in seven games over the Cleveland then-Indians. Donald Trump was elected president that month. It was also the month Notre Dame’s last regular season loss to an ACC opponent occurred as the Irish have now won 27-straight such contests.

