Notre Dame 2025 quarterback commit gets re-offered by new Alabama staff

Now that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has ridden into the sunset of retirement, it may have seemed like Notre Dame would make more waves recruiting the southern states.

However, it didn’t take long for the new Crimson Tide coaching staff to make a decision on Irish 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight, as they re-offered the lefty on Monday afternoon. As one of the stars of Notre Dame’s current class, and a big time recruiter, there is no doubt that the Irish coaching staff will have to continue to do a great job staying on him.

Knight was just in South Bend over the weekend for the big junior day, which hopefully reaffirmed his decision to ultimately sign the Irish.

Knight is a big time prospect, ranking as the No. 5 quarterback and 55th overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

