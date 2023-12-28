Notre Dame 2025 defensive end target will announce commitment in early January

Notre Dame football is off to a very fast start to its 2025 recruiting class, and it might continue to get more steam in early January.

Illinois defensive end Christopher Burgess will be playing in the All-American Bowl on January 6th, where he will make his commitment. The 6-foot, 5-inch and 240-pound edge will make his choice between three Midwest powers (Michigan, Ohio State, and the Irish) along with Alabama.

Burgess is ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman and the 147th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The Irish currently have three other defensive lineman committed in the class, and if they were to land Burgess, most likely would be done at the position.

Let me know! https://t.co/WwmESropoj — Christopher Burgess Jr (@ChrisBurgessJr) December 28, 2023

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire