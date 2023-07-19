Notre Dame 2025 commit will be back on campus later this month

Notre Dame is off to a solid start for their 2025 recruiting class, one of their commitments being defensive tackle Davion Dixon.

The massive lineman stands 6-foot, 2-inch and weighs 305 pounds, who was the first verbal of the class, making his decision in April. Commitments made that early are always a bit worrisome due to the long time until the prospect is able to sign.

Case in point was 2024 commitment Brandon Davis-Swain. The first player to join the Irish class ultimately decided against it and moved on.

That might not be the case with Dixon, as he tweeted out that he will be back in South Bend at the end of the month for Irish Grill & Chill, a recruiting event.

I'll see yall next Weekend! ☘💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/G2lkDpeTVw — Davion Dixon (@DavionDixon60) July 18, 2023

It’s great news to see that Dixon is all in with the Irish going forward.

