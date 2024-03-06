Notre Dame 2024 signee named Naismith Second Team All-American

Hannah Hidalgo has set a high bar for future Notre Dame freshmen. That doesn’t mean future first-year players won’t try to top her though. One player who could do it during the 2024-25 season is Kate Koval.

Koval is a five-star player at Long Island Lutheran in Brookeville, New York who signed with the Irish in December. Now, she’s been named to the Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School All America Second Team.

Hidalgo made the Second Team in 2023, and Emma Risch was an honorable mention. KK Bransford was a Third Team honoree in 2022 and an honorable mention in 2021. olivia miles made the Third Team in 2020, and Maddy Westbeld and Kylee Watson were senior honorable mentions.

It’s evidence that even in the post-Muffet McGraw era, Notre Dame continues to attract top talent for women’s basketball, and there’s no reason to think that will stop anytime soon. Even so, a strong postseason showing would do wonders to show just how attractive the program still is.

