Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class commitments

The 2023 recruiting cycle has yet to sign but that doesn’t mean that the Irish are waiting for that class to fill up. Marcus Freeman is already working hard on the 2024 class and here are each of the current commitments for that class in order. (This list will be updated as more prospects verbally pledge to Notre Dame.)

Michigan defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

After long long thinking I would like TO SAY THAT IM COMMITTED TO @NDFootball and I would like to thank god first and my family and friends for being there with me

through the good and bad times

GO IRISH ☘️ @CoachWash56 pic.twitter.com/hf2y0oi08B — Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) April 23, 2022

New Jersey defensive lineman Owen Wafle

Michigan quarterback CJ Carr

