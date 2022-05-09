Notre Dame 2024 defensive line target sends Mother’s Day message with Irish twist

The Irish have been absolutely crushing recruiting, not just in the 2023 cycle but also in the 2024 group as well. Recently the offered Illinois defensive tackle Justin Scott a scholarship and that peaked his interested with Notre Dame.

For many prospects spending out a Mothers Day message is special, it’s a chance for them to thank one of their biggest supporters and fans of their academic and athletic achievements. Scott not only Tweeted out a message to this mother, he did so with a Notre Dame banner behind them. It could have just been the latest photo that Scott had taken with his mother or it might be a sign of things to come for the six-foot-five-inch and 300-pound lineman.

Scott, although just a sophomore, has a host of impressive offers aside from the Irish that include Michigan, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others. Although we should not read too much into this post, it is something to watch for as Marcus Freeman’s relationship with Scott continues to grow.

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Related

Notre Dame lands their first 2024 commitment after Blue vs. Gold game

Related

Notre Dame gets a massive crystal ball for 2024 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen