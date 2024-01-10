Notre Dame 2024 cornerback target explains why Irish are a contender

Even though Notre Dame football signed 23 commits during the early period, they may not be done with the 2024 class.

Maryland cornerback Kevyn Humes decided to reclassify from the 2025 class to the 2024 one, and will have until the first Wednesday in February to make his decision. One of the schools he’s considering is Notre Dame, with a visit on tap in late January.

In a recruiting update from Brian Dohn of 247SportsBrian Dohn of 247Sports (subscription required), Humes goes on the explain why the Irish are a contender. “The academic portion at the University of Notre Dame is one of one. The coaching as well is one of one. It see it as the best of both worlds.”

Thank you to all who have supported me Journey.

My recruitment is over. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Xr5U4nxYkD — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) January 1, 2024

It will be hard to pull Humes away from home, as he also is highly considering Maryland, but it does seem like Notre Dame has a legit shot at signing him in February.

