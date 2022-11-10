Notre Dame 2023 wide receiver commit is recruiting a quarterback for the class

There is a big hole in the 2023 Irish recruiting class, there is currently no quarterback verbally committed to Notre Dame. The courtship of Dante Moore pretty much ended when CJ Carr committed, even thought the aren’t even in the same class.

Over the last few months the Irish have been kicking the tires with more than a few quarterback prospects but nothing to show for it. A new name is emerging, one that current Notre Dame wide receiver commit Braylon James is recruiting for the class, Kansas State commit avery johnson. The Wildcats commit does already have an Irish offer, and chose KSU over Oregon, Washington and others.

How about you come join us in South Bend😆 @avery2johnson https://t.co/SlxIaWbsUE — Braylon James (@braylon_james14) November 10, 2022

The tweet from James comes after Johnson tagged another Irish commit, running back Dylan Edwards on flipping to Kansas State. With the early signing period coming up, there are going to be a good amount of flips happening, let’s hope that Johnson is the one flipping in this scenario.

