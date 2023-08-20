Notre Dame 2023: Success Hinges On These Position Groups

Finally, after impatiently waiting through summer, college football is officially back. As Notre Dame prepares for their Dublin adventure, fans have lots of unanswered questions regarding their squad. How much better does Sam Hartman make the team? How will Gerad Parker’s offense look? What about first-year offensive line coach Joe Rudolph? How will Al Golden’s defense be refined in year 2?

While these questions remain momentarily unanswered, I do think one thing is certain after fall camp. Notre Dame’s roster is getting faster, more athletic, and features way more year 1-2 players that can legitimately compete for roles in the 2-deep. How will this translate on the field for 2023? Let’s examine the biggest factors that will determine the Irish’s success or failure.

Defense Is As Advertised

One of my biggest concerns about the 2023 Irish this past winter was the defense. How would the Irish replace 4/6 top tacklers up front and over half of last year’s sack production? Would the linebackers and secondary be able to hold up vs this year’s gauntlet schedule?

If camp media reports are to be believed, the Notre Dame defense actually looks deeper, faster, and stronger this year. There seems to be a deep defensive line rotation, veteran starting linebackers that the media seems to love more than the fans, and a group of corners 5 deep that is being dubbed the best group in 20 years. Glowing reports indeed.

For the Irish to compete for the playoff this year, the defense must be more efficient than last year in some key areas. Firstly, getting off the field on more 3rd downs. Secondly, blitz schemes that have a much higher hit rate, and thirdly, changing red zone defensive schemes and personnel so that Notre Dame isn’t dead last in red zone TD rate allowed again. With a few minor tweaks and more depth, a fast, physical, stout Irish defense is expected and needed.

O Line U?

Everyone around college football respects Notre Dame’s tackle situation. Joe Alt and Blake Fisher are proven entities and soon-to-be NFL draft picks. But what about inside? The Irish have been rotating guards for most of camp and have seemed to settle on Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan for these positions.

Can the interior of this offensive line provide the push & protection needed to allow the Notre Dame offense to flourish? The entire outlook of the season may depend on it. I have no doubt this group will be adequate most weeks, but what about when the Marquee 3 come calling? The Irish will have 4 weeks to work out any kinks before the first big test, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Wide Receiver Development

Even if the offensive line protects well, and Sam Hartman is all that his extensive stat line says he is, the offense will only reach its potential if the revamped receiving corps steps up. Due to unfathomably awful recruiting and development of this group by the previous regime, Chansi Stuckey has done a terrific job replenishing this lineup quickly.

It isn’t generally ideal to have to rely on year 1-2 players in a wide receiver rotation, but these players have earned their spots. Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores are freshmen and will be in the main rotation. Can Tobias Merriweather turn into a true A1 reliable receiving target? Where does Colzie fit in the mix? Is he losing ground to younger players?

I feel that Jayden Thomas is the most reliable in this group presently in terms of doing the basics. Hartman will learn how reliable he is and he’ll be a go-to target. And oddly enough as it sounds, I have a ton of confidence in one receiver that I feel I can trust even though he hasn’t played a snap at the position yet and that’s converted RB Chris Tyree. If used correctly, he should have a breakout season as a secret Irish weapon. Hartman can bring this group along fast, but only to a certain extent. They need to block, get open, and catch the ball for this offense to fly high.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire