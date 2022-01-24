Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting offers: Quarterback

What does the future look like at quarterback for Notre Dame?

For the next few seasons the belief and hope is that it will by Tyler Buchner leading the way for the Irish while the long term answer isn’t nearly as known.

Notre Dame has had a fantastic start to compiling their 2023 recruiting class as it ranks among the best in the nation in January, but only two players from that stack of eight commitments are being targeted to play offense.

What can close the gap on offense quicker than anything else?

An elite quarterback. Here are a little about all the quarterbacks Notre Dame has offered in the 2023 recruiting class.

Arch Manning

👀 Nick Saban and Kirby Smart pulled up to watch Arch Manning play high school basketball (via IG/inthegymhoops_) pic.twitter.com/r3hrWhYYe3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 22, 2022

Arch Manning is a five-star quarterback from New Orleans. If his last name sounds familiar that’s because it should be as he’s the latest in the long line of quarterbacks in his family. His grandfather is Archie, his uncles are Peyton and Eli, and his dad is Cooper, the brother that had to stop playing football at a young age. This Manning is viewed as the top recruit by most in the 2023 class. Notre Dame offered Arch but doesn’t appear to be in real contention for his services.

Malachi Nelson

Yeah, This feels right ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HyVe11X4mf — Malachi Nelson (@Malachi) November 30, 2021

Malachi Nelson was at one time committed to Oklahoma but soon after Lincoln Riley departed Norman for Los Angeles, Nelson flipped his commitment to USC. The 6-3, 180-pound Nelson is a five-star talent from Los Alamitos High School in LA.

Story continues

Dante Moore

2023 King (Mich.) QB Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) with a couple of touchdowns on Friday night. H/T: @AndrewMentock pic.twitter.com/06PrTKG7is — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 16, 2021

Moore is perhaps the most realistic possibility for Notre Dame on this list (as of January 24, 2022) as the five-star prospect from Detroit is ranked as one of the nation’s top ten players. Moore has over 30 offers and many believe his recruitment will come down to Notre Dame as well as both Michigan and Michigan State, if not a few others.

Nicholas Iamaleava

Nicholas Iamaleava’s first toss at Battle Miami is a touchdown. https://t.co/F93geeUq0Z pic.twitter.com/Hfqe9ObSq0 — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) January 22, 2022

Nicholas Iamaleava of Downey, California was offered by Notre Dame but doesn’t appear to be very likely to become a Fighting Irish quarterback. Iamaleava, who has over 20 offers, may stay on the west coast if he doesn’t end up choosing Alabama.

Jackson Arnold

Notre Dame was believed to be in the running for Arnold, a prime quarterback prospect from Denton, Texas, but the high school teammate of Irish commitment Peyton Bowen instead announced he’ll be playing his college ball at Oklahoma.

Christopher Vizzina

The 6-3, 200-pound Christopher Vizzina of Birmingham hasn’t narrowed his recruiting down as much as some and still has interest in Notre Dame. Other contenders for the four-star prospect figure to be Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, and perhaps a few others. Between Moore and Vizzinia, getting a commitment from one feels like an absolute must for Tommy Rees and Notre Dame.

Avery Johnson

The four-star prospect from Maize, Kansas has nearly 20 offers, the most recent of which came from Nebraska in mid-January. Notre Dame offered Johnson all the way back on July 27, 2021.

1

1