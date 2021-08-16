Notre Dame’s 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Notre Dame is off and running with their 2023 recruiting class even if we’re months away from the 2022 edition being complete.

Defensive lineman Keon Keeley of Tampa, Florida became the first commitment to the 2023 class for Notre Dame on June 28, 2021 while the prized Brenan Vernon of Ohio joined a day later.

Be sure to check back here regularly as this class of future Fighting Irish football players continues to grow.

Keon Keeley - Defensive Lineman

https://twitter.com/keon_keeley/status/1409542127562932225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1409542127562932225%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ffightingirishwire.usatoday.com%2F2021%2F06%2F28%2Fnotre-dame-adds-their-first-commit-in-the-2023-recruiting-class%2F Name: Keon Keeley Commitment Date: June 28, 2022 Position: Defensive Line Size: 6-5, 230 pounds High School: Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Florida Stars: Four-star on both 247Sports and Rivals

Brenan Vernon - Defensive End

https://twitter.com/brenanvernon/status/1409995112147558410?s=20 Name: Brenan Vernon Commitment Date: June 29, 2022 Position: Defensive End Size: 6-5, 245 pounds High School: Mentor (Mentor, Ohio) Stars: Five-star on both 247Sports and Rivals

Adon Shuler - Safety

https://twitter.com/adon_shuler/status/1426999129234984960?s=20 Name: Adon Shuler Commitment Date: August 15, 2022 Position: Safety Size: 6-0, 190 pounds High School: Irvington, New Jersey Stars: Four-star on both 247Sports and Rivals

