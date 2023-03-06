Notre Dame 2023 Will Be Judged By The Big 3

Every team who plays Notre Dame has the game circled years in advance. If the game isn’t the top game on their slate it’s number two only losing out to historical traditional match ups, often in-conference. Everybody wants to beat Notre Dame. This is why Notre Dame has no “easy” games. Even those who enter the game severely undermanned are extra motivated by the idea of knocking off the Irish and being able to brag about it forever (Marshall).

From the Notre Dame side, however, it’s physically and emotionally impossible for Irish fans and players to be naturally “amped” up for all 12 games to the same degree. Certain games just by their nature generate buzz, grudges, points to prove, recruiting ground to gain, and involve rivalry trophies to earn back.

Notre Dame has three such games in 2023 that each present unique challenges and stakes. Let’s break them down.

9/23 Hosting Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of overlapping dynamics between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Of course, everyone knows [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag]’s history as a player in Columbus. The Buckeyes and Irish are also two of the more dominant “cold weather” Midwest recruiting operations that often clash for top talent on the trail.

In a lot of ways, Ohio State is what Notre Dame wants to become. A traditional northern power with enough talent to compete in the playoff and win. The Buckeyes got the best of an offensively challenged Notre Dame squad last year but now the tables are turned when the Buckeyes visit Notre Dame with an unproven quarterback rather the opposite dynamic to last year. Can the Irish take advantage? This is a huge first test in 2023.

10/14 Hosting USC

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (91) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If you ask any Notre Dame fan who claims to be a “traditionalist”, such as yours truly what the most important game of the year is every year the answer would be USC. Having the upper hand in this rivalry is vitally important practically and existentially for the Irish.

As much as I support and love Marcus Freeman’s personality, demeanor, and work ethic, starting out against USC with an 0-2 record would be disastrous. It doesn’t matter at this point if the Trojan squad led by Heisman winner Caleb Williams was “bought” or not, when they visit South Bend a day before the anniversary of the Bush Push game, the Irish simply must find a way to emerge victorious.

11/4 @ Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There is a reason so many Notre Dame fans like me follow what happens when the Irish and Clemson matchup with so much intrigue. Of all of the teams that have won Championships recently, Clemson is by far the one that mirrors the Irish the most in terms of how they recruit and operate. These parallels breed hope for Irish fans.

After the 30-3 playoff beatdown in 2018, Notre Dame has beaten the Tigers two of three times, most recently in South Bend last year. Have the tides shifted? The game in 2023 will be in Death Valley and against what I believe will be a more stable and improved offensive Clemson squad. How will Notre Dame handle the last phase of the big-three with post-season hopes possibly lingering in the balance?

: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.



