Notre Dame 2023 commits perform well at Battle Las Vegas Invitational

It’s safe to say that the Irish have done very well for themselves to start off the 2023 recruiting class. Their nine commits rank as one of the best early classes in the country and with each day, it seems to grow a bit stronger.

In a report by 247Sports Chris Singletary, two current commits handled themselves very well at the Battle Las Vegas 7-on-7 Invitational tournament.

First mentioned was defensive back Peyton Bowen, who was named as a Top-5 performer in the event. Singletary was high on his play saying Bowen “is going to fit well once he arrives. He did a nice job closing on routes and playing with excellent leverage preventing big plays against him.”

The other standout was tight end Cooper Flanagan, who didn’t make the top list but was singled out as one of the best at his position during the event.

Although these 7-on-7 tournaments aren’t real football, it give athletes a chance to showcase their athletic abilities and it was great to see Bowen and Flanagan performing well against a loaded field of competition.

