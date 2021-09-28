Notre Dame 2022 Schedule Nearly Finalized
It was made official on Tuesday that Notre Dame will take on BYU in the Shamrock Series game on October 8, 2022. With that announcement we now know all 12 of Notre Dame’s opponents (officially) for the 2022 season. We also know the dates for 10 of the 12 contests with only two remaining to be determined.
On paper it appears to be one of the best schedules in the nation and it starts with a massive week one matchup as the Irish head to Ohio State for the first time since 1995.
Here is the entire 2022 Notre Dame schedule:
Week 1 - At Ohio State
September 3: at Ohio State
Week 2: vs. Marshall
September 10: vs. Marshall
Week 3: vs. California
September 17: vs. California
Week 4: at North Carolina
September 24: at North Carolina
Week 5 - TBD
Week five could end up a Notre Dame bye week or could be a date with either Syracuse or Boston College, both of which are scheduled but have not yet had game dates announced.
Week 6 - vs. BYU
October 8: vs. BYU (Shamrock Series, Las Vegas)
Week 7 - vs. Stanford
October 15: vs. Stanford
Week 8 - vs. UNLV
October 22: vs. UNLV
Week 9 - TBD
Week nine could end up a Notre Dame bye week or could be a date with either Syracuse or Boston College, both of which are scheduled but have not yet had game dates announced.
Week 10 - vs. Clemson
November 5: vs. Clemson
Week 11 - at Navy
November 12: at Navy (Baltimore)
Week 12 - TBD
Week 12 could end up a Notre Dame bye week or could be a date with either Syracuse or Boston College, both of which are scheduled but have not yet had game dates announced.
Week 13 - at USC
November 26: at USC
