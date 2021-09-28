Notre Dame 2022 Schedule Nearly Finalized

It was made official on Tuesday that Notre Dame will take on BYU in the Shamrock Series game on October 8, 2022. With that announcement we now know all 12 of Notre Dame’s opponents (officially) for the 2022 season. We also know the dates for 10 of the 12 contests with only two remaining to be determined.

On paper it appears to be one of the best schedules in the nation and it starts with a massive week one matchup as the Irish head to Ohio State for the first time since 1995.

Here is the entire 2022 Notre Dame schedule:

Week 1 - At Ohio State

Credit: Andy Lyons/Allsport

September 3: at Ohio State

Week 2: vs. Marshall

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

September 10: vs. Marshall

Week 3: vs. California

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

September 17: vs. California

Week 4: at North Carolina

Credit: ACC Athletics

September 24: at North Carolina

RELATED: BEST PHOTOS FROM NOTRE DAME’S DOMINATING WIN AT UNC

Week 5 - TBD

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Week five could end up a Notre Dame bye week or could be a date with either Syracuse or Boston College, both of which are scheduled but have not yet had game dates announced.

Week 6 - vs. BYU

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

October 8: vs. BYU (Shamrock Series, Las Vegas)

Week 7 - vs. Stanford

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

October 15: vs. Stanford

Week 8 - vs. UNLV

Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

October 22: vs. UNLV

Week 9 - TBD

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week nine could end up a Notre Dame bye week or could be a date with either Syracuse or Boston College, both of which are scheduled but have not yet had game dates announced.

Week 10 - vs. Clemson

Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images

November 5: vs. Clemson

RELATED: NOTRE DAME KNOCKS OFF NO. 1 CLEMSON – THE BEST PHOTOS FROM A MEMORABLE NIGHT

Week 11 - at Navy

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

November 12: at Navy (Baltimore)

Week 12 - TBD

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Week 12 could end up a Notre Dame bye week or could be a date with either Syracuse or Boston College, both of which are scheduled but have not yet had game dates announced.

Week 13 - at USC

Credit: Matt Cashore USA TODAY Network

November 26: at USC

Related:

1

1