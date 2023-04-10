Notre Dame 2022 & 2023 Schedules: Rockne Would Be Proud

Legendary college football coach Knute Rockne was a visionary in many ways. He was one of the United State’s first real marketing promoters. In today’s world, he’d be considered a premiere “brand influencer” of the highest magnitude. Yet for all of his accomplishments, his life was cut short well before he even entered his prime.

One thing that Rockne did that set Notre Dame on the course to become all that it is today was done out of necessity. Early on he was to not afraid to schedule the best teams in the country. Now that’s done as a sense of pride. Wherever they may be, the Irish went. And won.

Notre Dame’s 2022 & 2023 “big game” opponents, Ohio State, USC, and Clemson, represent Rockne’s vision perfectly. Three brand names, three big conferences, and three different regions. While similar, they each present unique dynamics worth noting.

Ohio State 9/23

For being two “northern powers” in college football, the Irish and Buckeyes have surprisingly only met a handful of times with Notre Dame’s last victory coming in 1936. With this game being at Notre Dame and with OSU breaking in a young QB, can the Irish flip the script?

Then there are the current-day realities. Marcus Freeman’s history as a player and Notre Dame’s desire to compete with Ohio State in recruiting are major story lines that surround the 2023 match up. This game hits “close to home” on multiple fronts both emotionally and physically for all involved.

This will be one the biggest games of the year under the bright lights at Notre Dame Stadium in late September with northern football supremacy on the line against a team in a conference that at one time refused to let Notre Dame join out of hateful spite towards Catholics and immigrants.

True Rockne style and flair.

USC 10/14

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jeff Samardzija catches pass for a touchdown in front of Southern California Trojans defensive back Justin Wyatt in the second quarter of Notre Dame’s game against USC Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Long gone are the days of boarding a train and heading west to play USC in sunny California. While the means of travel may have changed, there’s no love lost in the most recognized rivalry in Notre Dame Football’s history.

There have been periods of history where one side or the other was “down” and the other took advantage, but nobody can deny this rivalry is best served when both programs and healthy and nationally competitive. Rockne would want it that way. And it is such once again.

Freeman and Riley both took over their respective programs in the same year and in some ways their overall success and head-to-head success will be linked in this measuring manner. This matchup will forever be much more about contrasting styles of life than football. It is for this reason that this game “just means more” to the fans.

Clemson 11/4

In terms of Notre Dame “rivalries”, Clemson doesn’t have the same elongated history with the Irish like USC and many Big Ten teams have. But that doesn’t make it any less dramatic or interesting.

By many metrics, of all the recent title-winning teams, Clemson is the one that has been built most similarly to Notre Dame in regards to recruiting, and that provides an interesting roadmap for the Irish to follow. Can the Irish make it 2 wins in a row against the recent Kings of the ACC? Playoff hopes could be on the line for both teams by the time this game comes around. Rockne would love the drama of it all.

Anybody/Anywhere/Anytime

Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne is shown relaxing at Miami Beach, March 6, 1930. (AP Photo

The 2022-2023 scheduling model fit Rockne’s perfectly. He would schedule anybody to play anywhere at anytime. And expected to win while doing so. These schedules feature 3 top 10 teams, from 3 different conferences in 3 different areas of the country. The Irish won 1/3 last year. Can they get to 2/3 or even 3/3 this year? We will soon find out!

