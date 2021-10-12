How Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents fared in week six

No. 14 Notre Dame took an unconventional route to 5-1 over the weekend as quarterbacks were shuffled like deck chairs in what wound up being an improbable 32-29 victory at Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame now takes a break for their bye week before starting the second half of their season on October 23 when they play host to a struggling USC squad.

Here is how those USC Trojans and every other 2021 Notre Dame opponent fared in week six:

Florida State beats North Carolina

Notre Dame’s week one opponent knocked off the Irish’s week eight opponent on Saturday as Florida State won for the second week in a row, a 35-25 victory at North Carolina. Mack Brown remains winless in 11 tries against Florida State in his career as a head coach.

Toldeo: 22-20 loss to Northern Illinois

All the talk of Toledo being a great MAC team from a few weeks ago has taken another hit as the Rockets fell at home to Northern Illinois on Saturday, 22-20. It was Toledo’s third loss of the season already.

Purdue: Bye Week

Purdue remains at 3-2 after their bye week this past weekend.

Related:

Notre Dame comes back late to beat Virginia Tech: 5 instant takeaways

Wisconsin: 24-0 win at Illinois

Graham Mertz may have struggled this year but he looks like Peyton Manning compared to what Illinois has gotten from its quarterbacks in 2021.

Wisconsin moved to 2-3 overall with the shutout victory in Champaign.

Related: The best still images from Notre Dame’s Soldier Field win over Wisconsin

Cincinnati: 52-3 win vs. Temple

Cincinnati needs to keep winning and winning impressively to try and snag a College Football Playoff spot. They did that Friday night in a 52-3 rout of Temple.

USC: 42-26 loss vs. Utah

The troubles continue for USC who fell to 3-3 after getting run out of their own building by Utah, 42-26.

Related: Ranking the top ten head coaching jobs in college football

Navy: 31-24 loss vs. SMU

Story continues

Navy knocked off UCF to get their first win of the year last week but couldn’t pull off the upset against No. 24 SMU, who they were tied with at 24 entering the fourth quarter. 31-24 was the final score in Annapolis.

Virginia: 34-33 win vs. Louisville

The Cavaliers might be the best team Notre Dame has left on its schedule in 2021. Virginia came alive in the fourth quarter as they outscored Louisville 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 34-33 victory and move to 4-2 on the year.

Related: Saturday was one of the best I’ve ever seen watching college football

Georgia Tech: 31-27 win at Duke

Georgia Tech moved back to .500 on the year with a go-ahead touchdown with under one minute to play at Duke where the Yellow Jackets walked out a 31-27 victor.

Stanford: 28-10 loss at Arizona State

Stanford likes to throw fades a lot on offense. That was my one takeaway from them on Friday night as they lost 28-10 at Arizona State and fell to 3-3 on the year.

1

1