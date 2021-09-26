How all of Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents fared in week four

Notre Dame moved to 4-0 on the year behind a 31-0 run to close the game against Wisconsin on Saturday. Next up for the Irish is the only unbeaten team remaining on their schedule, the Cincinnati Bearcats.

How did all of Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents fare this weekend?

Check it out below as a few bounced back while others suffered difficult setbacks.

Florida State: 31-23 loss vs. Louisville

USA TODAY Networks

How long can it get in Tallahassee? Florida State is now 0-4 after falling at home to Louisville, 31-23.

Toledo: 22-12 W at Ball State

USA TODAY Networks

Toledo moved to 2-2 on the year as they opened MAC play by winning at Ball State 22-12. Ball State is the defending conference champion.

Purdue: 13-9 W vs. Illinois

USA TODAY Networks

Purdue is 3-1 at the end of September after getting by Illinois 13-9 in West Lafayette.

Wisconsin: 41-13 loss vs. Notre Dame

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame stayed unbeaten all-time at Soldier Field (11-0-2), in the Shamrock Series (10-0), and on the year (4-0) with a 41-13 win over Wisconsin (1-2).

Cincinnati: Bye

USA TODAY Networks

Cincinnati will be in the top 10 and play in one of the biggest games in program history next week at Notre Dame. The 3-0 Bearcats had a bye this week.

Virginia Tech: 21-10 W vs. Richmond

Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech got back in the win column with a somewhat sleepy 21-10 victory over Richmond to move to 3-1.

USC: 45-27 L vs. Oregon State

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

USC had no answer to slowing down Oregon State's offense as the Beavers 45-27 victory marked the first win at the Coliseum for the program since 1960. USC is now 2-2.

North Carolina: 45-22 L at Georgia Tech

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle between two Notre Dame opponents to come Georgia Tech (2-2) picked up their biggest win in years with a 45-22 victory over North Carolina (2-2).

Navy: 28-20 L at Houston

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Navy (0-3) came off their bye week but remained winless after a 28-20 loss at Houston.

Virginia: 37-17 L vs. Wake Forest

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia fell to 2-2 as Wake Forest (4-0) ran the Cavaliers out of their own building Friday night, 37-17.

Stanford: 35-24 L vs. UCLA

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford had their two game winning streak snapped by UCLA despite getting three more touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner McKee. Stanford is now 2-2 on the year.

Notre Dame-Wisconsin Reaction Links:

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame puts it On Wisconsin: 5 Instant Takeaways 5 Stars: Best and Worst of Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin Brian Kelly becomes Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach Latest on Notre Dame’s quarterback situation after Wisconsin win Notre Dame jumps around following dominating fourth quarter

1

1