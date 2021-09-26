How all of Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents fared in week four
Notre Dame moved to 4-0 on the year behind a 31-0 run to close the game against Wisconsin on Saturday. Next up for the Irish is the only unbeaten team remaining on their schedule, the Cincinnati Bearcats.
How did all of Notre Dame’s 2021 opponents fare this weekend?
Check it out below as a few bounced back while others suffered difficult setbacks.
Florida State: 31-23 loss vs. Louisville
How long can it get in Tallahassee? Florida State is now 0-4 after falling at home to Louisville, 31-23.
Toledo: 22-12 W at Ball State
Toledo moved to 2-2 on the year as they opened MAC play by winning at Ball State 22-12. Ball State is the defending conference champion.
Purdue: 13-9 W vs. Illinois
Purdue is 3-1 at the end of September after getting by Illinois 13-9 in West Lafayette.
Wisconsin: 41-13 loss vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame stayed unbeaten all-time at Soldier Field (11-0-2), in the Shamrock Series (10-0), and on the year (4-0) with a 41-13 win over Wisconsin (1-2).
Cincinnati: Bye
Cincinnati will be in the top 10 and play in one of the biggest games in program history next week at Notre Dame. The 3-0 Bearcats had a bye this week.
Virginia Tech: 21-10 W vs. Richmond
Virginia Tech got back in the win column with a somewhat sleepy 21-10 victory over Richmond to move to 3-1.
USC: 45-27 L vs. Oregon State
USC had no answer to slowing down Oregon State's offense as the Beavers 45-27 victory marked the first win at the Coliseum for the program since 1960. USC is now 2-2.
North Carolina: 45-22 L at Georgia Tech
In a battle between two Notre Dame opponents to come Georgia Tech (2-2) picked up their biggest win in years with a 45-22 victory over North Carolina (2-2).
Navy: 28-20 L at Houston
Navy (0-3) came off their bye week but remained winless after a 28-20 loss at Houston.
Virginia: 37-17 L vs. Wake Forest
Virginia fell to 2-2 as Wake Forest (4-0) ran the Cavaliers out of their own building Friday night, 37-17.
Stanford: 35-24 L vs. UCLA
Stanford had their two game winning streak snapped by UCLA despite getting three more touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner McKee. Stanford is now 2-2 on the year.
