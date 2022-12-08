Notorious Russian arms dealer released in prisoner swap for Brittney Griner

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday renewed vows to secure a new ban on assault weapons in the United States as he turns up heat on lawmakers to pass legislation before his party loses control of Congress next month. Lawmakers have shown little inclination to outlaw assault weapons since a ban on high-capacity firearms expired in 2004, but Biden is hoping to seize on outrage about the regularity of shootings to lead to greater pressure on them to change their mind. "We did it before," Biden said of the ban at a vigil for victims of gun violence at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Washington.