Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, and BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated August 10, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

