Notice to media - Minister Mendicino traveling to Washington, D.C.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As friends, allies and neighbours, Canada and the United States have a long history of cooperation on immigration, and look forward to continuing to work closely under the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.

The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and will also host engagements with the World Bank and Migration Policy Institute.

Both countries recognize that coordinated border policies remain central to controlling COVID-19 and new variants while promoting economic growth and recovery. Discussions will focus on managing a secure border that allows for travel, while protecting the integrity of the shared North American perimeter. The Minister will also discuss issues of mutual interest and priorities for cooperation on global migration, regional issues in the Americas and refugee protection.

A read-out of the Minister's meeting with U.S. Secretary Mayorkas will be available on August 10, 2021.

