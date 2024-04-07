[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts as Motherwell pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat Dundee.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Norrie: Disappointing to say the least for 70 mins. But to get three points is the real surprise. If we get a top six place it would be nothing short of a miracle. Not much more you can say. Just got to be happy with the win.

John: Outstanding second-half display and fully deserved. Character shown in abundance when staring defeat in the face.

Colin: In the end, we deserved to win the game even though the breakthrough came from a penalty (those are given these days, but shouldn’t be). Unfortunately fell behind yet again, defence has been a problem all season, especially from cross balls. Kelly was poor yet again, he needs dropped.

Taylor: The Well Society has done well for the club and the community since taking over, however the trend from recent years shows us falling further towards relegation. Some new investment can't be a bad thing if we want to consistently challenge European places and to solidify our top flight status. We need to be able to buy players, not just loan them.