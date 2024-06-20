'Nothing to lose' in late Olympic bid - Turner

Jessica Turner competed in the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo [Getty Images]

British hurdler Jessica Turner says she is excited to be fit enough to make a last-ditch attempt at Olympic qualification.

The 28-year-old was the only Team GB runner to progress beyond the 400m heats at the Tokyo Games in 2021, but her semi-final run ended in tears because of an Achillies injury.

Surgery kept her out for a year and in January, during the build-up to Paris 2024, she suffered a similar injury on her other Achillies.

She will be competing this weekend for the first time in 2024 in a World Athletics Continental Tour event in Geneva, Switzerland and could feature at next week's UK Championships in Manchester, which double as Olympic trials.

"The situation I’m in at the moment, I have nothing to lose but have a lot to gain so anything can happen this weekend," Turner told BBC Radio Derby.

"I could run the Olympic qualifying time and that would be amazing but you have got to be realistic and say 'if it doesn’t happen that’s fine' because I’ve accepted that.

"I still have a couple more chances but I’m not going to be too hard on myself if I don’t qualify."

Derby runner Turner says the injuries she has had to deal with in recent years have been "tough and frustrating" but adds she has tried to stay "as positive as I can".

"It's been a really difficult time," she added.

"The main focus post-Tokyo was the Paris Olympics and working hard towards that. But it's never going to be smooth sailing, there is always going to be stuff coming at you that you need to deal with.

"Unfortunately, that's what's happened.

"I'm now just so grateful to he healthy again, it's great to be injury-free after so long so I'll go out and enjoy it."

Turner is adamant she will not give up on her immediate Olympics aspirations, but as she nears her return to the track, the hurdler is also keen to talk about longer-term aims.

"It’s massively altered my journey and it’s easy to get into the mindset of 'I can't achieve the goal... so that’s it and I’ll give up'. But no, there's always something more to go for," she said.

"I'm just happy to be in the position I am now. I'm finally healthy and there is next year. Then there is the LA Olympics to go for."