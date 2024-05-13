'Nothing to lose' at Ibrox - McCowan

Luke McCowan promises Dundee will aim to "finish the season with a bang" when they visit Rangers on Tuesday.

The Dens Park side's faint European hopes will be kept alive if they win at Ibrox, while hoping for St Mirren to slip up against Hearts the following day.

But McCowan says his team-mates are determined to leave no stone unturned with two games to go before the campaign ends.

"That’s probably the message I will be telling the boys anyway – there’s nothing really to lose, let’s go out and try and finish the season off with a bang and try and get as positive result as possible," the midfielder said.

“If we are going to lose the game, lose the game by going for it at least, and trying to get a positive result and probably shock a few people. That’s what the plan is.”

“I don’t want to be sitting here going ‘it doesn’t matter how the last three games go, we have had a good season’

“You are only as good as your last game and we have to use that to motivate us.

“The boys always stick together no matter what, whether we are winning five games in a row or losing five games

“We just need to use that camaraderie to go into the last two games with confidence and play with a bit of freedom.”