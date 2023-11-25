There is nothing the Jets can do to fix broken offense

EAST RUTHERFORD — You’ve read this column already. It’s admittedly tiring figuring out a new way to frame it each week. The Jets’ opponents change, sure. The score may vary depending on when the defense eventually breaks. But, ultimately, it’s all the same.

Shame on anyone for expecting different before Friday’s 34-13 loss to the Dolphins. This offense is categorically broken. This isn’t training camp or the early portions of the season. The calendar’s about to turn to December.

This is the Jets’ reality.

It’s not changing.

“I don’t know what to tell you all,” receiver Garrett Wilson said. “I don’t know what to tell the fans. I’m out of words. I’m out.”

You can’t fault Robert Saleh for trying. He’s pulled out every stop to get his offense out of a historically bad rut. He’s infused that side of the ball with youth, like Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson and Jeremy Ruckert. He’s yanked those who aren’t performing, like C.J. Uzomah and Allen Lazard. He finally benched quarterback Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle. The only thing Saleh hasn’t done is take play-calling duties from Nathaniel Hackett, something he emphatically said he is not considering after this game.

It’s hard to believe that would make a difference because nothing is making a difference.

The Jets finished Friday with 12 first downs, 159 total yards and just one offensive touchdown. They were 5-of-14 on third downs (36 percent). They reached the red zone just twice, scoring only once. They turned it over two more times, including a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half that Dolphins safety Jevon Holland returned 99 yards for a touchdown (yes, really).



More alarming: 10 of those first downs, 109 of those yards, and the touchdown (a Wilson catch) came in the fourth quarter with the game decided.

The Jets now have just 10 offensive touchdowns this year — fewest in the NFL. They have just two touchdowns in their last 66 possessions, spanning 19 quarters.

“I think we shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” said Boyle, who finished 27 of 38 for 179 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions.

If there’s a silver lining, and at this point it might be more of just a matte gray smear, it’s that the schedule does get easier. The Jets play the Falcons and Texans back-to-back, both games at home. Atlanta is not good, and while Houston has C.J. Stroud, their defense is suspect. If there’s a get-right opportunity — this is it.

But both the Texans and Falcons are looking at the Jets in similar light. Their defenses are licking their lips for an opportunity to pad their stats against this scheme. The Jets do have playmakers (Wilson, Breece Hall), but can’t figure out how to get them the ball. Hall admitted to “pressing” the issue after the game. That’s leading to mistakes he doesn’t usually make, like a dropped toss in the first half.

"I take pride in being one of our A players,” said Hall, who finished with 25 rushing yards and 24 receiving. “I feel like some part of me thinks I’m in a box a little bit.

"I'm making mistakes that I've never made in my career so it's frustrating. It's been difficult, but I love our guys and our guys come to work every day. We are just not getting the result that we want."

Maybe the Jets lone hope is in the form of their 39-year-old quarterback. While their playoff chances are now under one percent, according to ESPN, Aaron Rodgers’ insertion into the lineup could provide validity that these players, this scheme works as long as he’s at the helm. The struggles throughout this season were a direct result of his absence. The Jets hope Rodgers returns to practice soon, and is back in the lineup against the Commanders on Dec. 24, pending medical clearance.

Neither can happen soon enough.

For the first time since becoming head coach, Saleh fielded questions about his job security. He quickly brushed them off. He said there’s no concern or worry. He doesn’t believe he’s on the hot seat. He doesn’t feel Woody Johnson will make a change after the year.

He’s right. It’s highly unlikely Johnson will make any change. But the more this offense struggles — amplified in prime-time games like Friday — the louder those cries for change will get.

There’s only one way to silence it: Points.

The Jets have tried just about everything they can to supply that elixir.

The problem is that none of it has worked.