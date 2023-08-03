Nothing is happening between Raiders, Josh Jacobs

The Raiders reportedly are open to re-starting talks with running back Josh Jacobs in the hopes of working out a one-year deal. If so, they're not doing anything to actually re-start talks.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, nothing is currently happening between the Raiders and Jacobs.

It's a continuing theme. Not much has happened, at all, between the Raiders and Jacobs. There were no substantive talks before the Raiders applied the franchise tag. There were no substantive talks until June, when an offer was made by the team — perhaps for the sole reason of allowing the team to say an offer had been made.

Nothing ultimately happened. It wasn't even remotely close to happening. The long-term deal offered by the Raiders was still, as a practical matter, a one-year deal.

Can a one-year deal happen now? In theory, yes. But it likely will take something more than a Saquon Barkley-style incentive package based on essentially having a career year. The best way for the Raiders to get Jacobs to show up for 2023 could be to dangle an offer to not tag him again in 2024.

Jacobs can make $10.1 million this year, by accepting the franchise tender. Until he accepts it, the Raiders can rescind it. He is not subject to fines for skipping training camp, because he is not under contract.