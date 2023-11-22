NOTHING BUT GREEN: Reflecting on the Route 66 Half Marathon, being a race ambassador

Nov. 21—TULSA — Another rollercoaster training block has come to a close.

Despite the adversity I faced during this cycle — missing three weeks of training with a knee injury and having to downgrade my Route 66 Marathon registration from the full marathon to the half — I somehow found a way to salvage it.

I completed the 13.1-mile race on Sunday in 1 hour, 45 minutes and 51 seconds (8:05 per mile) — my third fastest time at that distance. Although not a personal best, it was a 35-second Course PR for me, beating my 2021 time of 1:46:26.

What makes this even more special is the fact that, despite the more demanding course, I shaved more than four minutes off the half marathon time I ran last month (1:49:57) right after coming back from injury. It is a testament to dedication and refusing to give up after setbacks.

My strategy shifted toward navigating elevation changes rather than obsessing over mile splits or run/walk intervals. During the race, I relied on my watch to guide me through the varying terrains — embracing inclines, descents and flat stretches strategically while maintaining a steady pace to avoid early burnout on the demanding parts of the route.

For example, I varied my splits based on terrain — from as short as a quarter-mile to as long as 2.7 miles. My fastest split was 0.41-mile stretch at 7:19 per-mile pace, while my slowest split was a quarter-mile climb at 9:37 per-mile pace up the infamous "Hospital Hill" just before the Mile 12 marker.

Although Hospital Hill took a toll on my legs, finishing the last 2 miles at a sub-9 minute pace felt like a personal triumph despite the strain.

Capturing the beauty of Tulsa's fall foliage post-race with my buddy Seth Olson has become a tradition — his dangling-medal shots being a cherished keepsake of each triumph.

I want to thank race director Destiny Green (no relation) for allowing me to be a Route 66 Marathon ambassador this year, and I hope to continue doing it in the years to come.

In the past, I rarely posted my running escapades on social media because I didn't want to come off as a clout chaser.

However, being an ambassador has pushed me out of my comfort zone, teaching me to embrace the celebration of successes with peers while soaking in their encouragement. Being an ambassador has revealed the joy of sharing this journey and inspiring others to push their limits.

With my sights set on upcoming marathons — like the OKC Memorial Marathon in April and Grandma's Marathon in June — I am eager to push my limits further, riding this wave of fitness momentum. Perhaps a local full marathon before year-end could be a chance to maximize my current fitness.

Onward and upward to the next adventure!