“There is nothing greater than winning a European Championship at home” – Deniz Undav

Deniz Undav may have only played 10 minutes in a Germany shirt, but the Stuttgart forward’s rise has been nothing short of magnificent. Awarded his debut by Julian Nagelsmann against France in March, the 27-year-old has been named in Die Mannschaft’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad.

On loan from Brighton, Undav has scored 19 and created 10 in 33 games across all competitions for Stuttgart this season, helping VfB finish second and return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Undav was asked about his rapid rise.

“I realised six months ago that I could go far up,” said Undav. “I played my part in the success at VfB Stuttgart. I hope I can get to the top. There is nothing greater than winning a European Championship at home. That is the goal.

“If I could contribute to that, it would be even better. If I continue to be relaxed and perform to my full potential, anything can happen.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder