Nothing for Granted: Spring sports getting back into swing after one year hiatus

Jake Atnip, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·7 min read

Apr. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — Spring sport athletes had plenty of time to think about what they would do once they got back on the field.

Twenty-one months, to be exact.

Spring sports — such as baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys golf, track and field, girls tennis and lacrosse — took the largest hit last season when COVID-19 cancelled all high school sports for the entirety of the season.

The following months were filled with questions and experiments in an attempt to get sports running again and spring sports coaches and athletes were taking notes to prepare for the return to competition in 2021.

The biggest lesson learned from watching the ups and downs athletes underwent in the past 13 months is universal — take nothing for granted.

"I think the biggest thing that girls have learned is that they just can't take their season for granted, especially the seniors and juniors, because they have already been missed out on one season," Traverse City West first-year girls soccer coach Savanna Wojtanowski said. "And then just being smart outside of soccer and outside of school and just making sure that we're following policies to keep each other safe."

A grim reality heightened those senses when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged youth and high school sports to take a two-week pause amid surging COVID-19 cases across the state. Dozens of local athletes, and even a few coaches, already quarantined this spring because of close contacts. Teams are preparing for the worst.

"I told (my players) to give me max effort every day," TC West head baseball coach Matt Bocian said. "It's just like if you're base running and you're rounding second, you're going to go as hard as you possibly can until I stop you. So I want you to play that way because we're going to play hard every single day until we're told not to so you get the most out of it."

As the possibility of another shutdown looms, teams still prepare for the season as best they can after taking so much time away from each other.

Teams take varied approaches at how to tackle a season during an ongoing pandemic. As coaches witnessed in fall and winter sports, cancellations, shutdowns and missing players happen on a day-to-day basis. Flexibility is key.

Andrea Krakow, head girls soccer coach at Elk Rapids, already felt the effects of three quarantined players in the team's first two weeks and put the rest of the team on high alert.

"I'm just trying to remind my kids that whoever's here will play," Krakow said. "Practice hard because you never know when it's going to be their turn to step onto the field."

The Elks, like many other smaller schools in northern Michigan, combined their varsity and junior varsity programs together to prepare all of the school's soccer players the same way in case they are needed to step up.

Wojtanowski said her staff has preached a "one unit, one family" approach at TC West with both the JV and varsity squads practicing together. Both coaching staffs mentor at all games to bring continuity to teaching points.

The continuity on coaching staffs became ever important as well because coaches are just as susceptible to quarantine protocols as the athletes. Gaylord St. Mary head coach and Ostego County Sheriff Matt Nowicki started his team's season in quarantine and needed his coaching staff to help get the Snowbirds rolling.

Several phone calls a day between Nowicki and the rest of his staff kept his team on track after missing a chance at its fourth straight Division 4 state semifinal appearance in 2020.

Nowicki and a few of his players' early-season quarantine became a quick reality check that no one is safe from the possibility of a shutdown.

"I just tell people to do what needs to be done and you have to take your personal feelings out of this," Nowicki said. "I understand that anxiety and how people feel about wearing or not wearing a mask, but the numbers aren't lying, they are rising."

The Michigan High School Athletic Association and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered to require all spring sports athletes to test once a week to try and slow the spread of the virus by asymptomatic carriers. Schools have been taking different approaches to testing depending on size and number of athletes required to test.

Smaller schools can test all of their athletes on Monday, while larger schools like TC West and Central, use rotating schedules and days to make sure everyone gets a test and is still able to practice.

"We feel good that this process helps us do the community service of slowing any spread," TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said. "If we identify students that are asymptomatic, and we're able to do so, especially early in the week, that helps the helps minimize the opportunity that it spreads unknowingly. And I think that's the whole purpose of the program. And so we feel good that we're doing our part with that."

TC Central shares resources throughout the district so middle school athletes can be tested as well. The rapid-testing program started when fall sports resumed in January and continued throughout the wrestling season and winter sports postseasons. That means many athletes have been through the testing process before, but for those who only play or coach spring sports, it's a whole new ball game.

"You never know what you're going to get hit with each day and with the rapid testing that they're doing on Mondays, that's always a little bit nerve racking," Krakow said. "We just keep reminding the girls that the silver lining is they have a season and we've been fortunate to play four games so far. We didn't have that season, so we are trying to look at the positive."

Most schools test early in the week so coaches and teams know what type of personnel they're working with each week. COVID-19 case numbers are still on the rise throughout the state, but Stevenson said he hasn't seen the same trend in athletes at TCC.

"While the health department will ultimately make the call, I can tell you that the data has shown that school sports have been safe," Stevenson said. "And I believe our first two weeks of testing is right in line with that. It's showing that our school sports have been safe and proper precautions and protocols are in place where we are pretty safe activity in the community."

Most schools in northern Michigan did not comply with a request made last Friday from Gov. Whitmer to shut down sports for two weeks and districts hope to remain open the rest of the school year. Kalkaska schools just shut down all in-person learning and sports activities for 10 days following an outbreak at the school and joined the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA in postponing sports.

Stevenson said participation numbers for spring sports are up at TC Central and track and field head coach John Lober said many are back with a renewed focus.

"They seem to be more focused than ever before," said Lober, in his 57th year as head coach. "They are coming from home to practice and the kids at Central have been great at attending things. We don't have to tell them twice."

Participation numbers may be up, but the near two-year hiatus took its toll on players' skill, according to Bocian. He said it's a noticeable learning curve this season with trying to get players back into situational baseball and reshaping their IQ. Now, the focus is on getting spring athletes on-field experience while cherishing every moment.

"The girls aren't taking each day for granted because they know the next day we could get a call it says we're shut down for the season," Wojtanowski said. "So we're definitely just cherishing every moment we have as a team. Both games and practices."

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Recommended Stories

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Soccer-Norwich promoted to Premier League despite defeat as rivals drop points

    (Reuters) -Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farke's leaders one of the automatic promotion places. The Canaries sealed an immediate return to the top flight -- which has been worth at least 160 million pounds ($221.3 million) in previous seasons -- having finished bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign. Not even a 3-1 defeat later on Saturday by playoff-chasing Bournemouth took the gloss of the achievement, sealed thanks to Brentford playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Millwall and Swansea City drawing 2-2 against bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker 2 the fight to make after UFC Vegas 24

    Marvin Vettori can wait.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Draymond Green with a block vs the Boston Celtics

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a block vs the Boston Celtics, 04/17/2021

  • Mac Jones' shortcomings don't fit into today's NFL. Yet, he could be QB outlier worthy of 49ers' draft gamble.

    This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.

  • Nuggets announce Jamal Murray has torn ACL in left knee, will be out indefinitely

    Jamal Murray is done for the season.

  • Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren final staredown ahead of Triller boxing bout

    Weeks of trash talk will finally come to a head on Saturday night when former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren steps into a celebrity boxing match opposite YouTube sensation Jake Paul under the Triller Fight Club banner. Ahead of Saturday night's bout, check out the final face-off between the two, as Askren turned heads because of a perceived lack of conditioning, while Paul forced heads to look up with his giant robot of a mascot. Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren staredown (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)