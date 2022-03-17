Nothing goes right for Lakers, again, as they fall to Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell is fouled by Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) with guard Austin Reaves (15) also defending during the first half on Wednesday in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)

The Lakers can’t find the right starting lineup. They can’t find the right style of play. They can’t find the necessary effort, urgency or intensity.

And, somehow, they can’t even find rock bottom.

Someday, they’ll run out of fight. Someday, they won’t find the rope. Someday, these games will be every bit as embarrassing as they’ve been starting out.

Following horrific opening quarters against the Phoenix Suns and the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers were, somehow, just as bad Wednesday in Minnesota.

They missed nearly everything that wasn’t right at the rim, all 10 three-point shots failing to go through the basket to open the game. They waved their hands and hung their heads as a younger, hungrier, more athletic team highlighted all the things the Lakers aren’t.

Minnesota led by as many as 25 … but the Lakers didn’t quit. The team cut that lead down to four before crumbling late, tired and frustrated, in a 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

It’s not saying much, asking a team to perform it’s easiest and most important task – to compete – but under the crippling disappointment of this season, there’s a foolish optimism in the way the Lakers keep getting up.

It’s emblematic of what this season has been – mere moments of positivity surrounded by unsolvable problems.

After D.J. Augustin snuck baseline to score to make it 89-85, the Timberwolves outscored the Lakers 25-10 before Frank Vogel mercifully took LeBron James out of the game.

Second-year guard Anthony Edwards carried the Timberwolves in the first half when center Karl-Anthony Towns struggled with foul trouble, and Towns howled and flexed late as he put the Lakers away – the big man just too big, too strong and too skilled for the Lakers interior.

Towns scored 16 in the fourth to ice the game, waving at the Lakers bench as he checked out of the game before the buzzer.

It’s the 11th straight road loss for the Lakers this season and their third in a row. Since the All-Star break, they’re 2-9.





