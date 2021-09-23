'Nothing glaring' Brandon Aiyuk's not doing, Greg Papa believes

Papa analyzes Aiyuk concerns, asserts 49ers WR will be 'fine' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nothing has 49ers fans more up in arms after the team’s 2-0 start than the production and handling of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Quatertback Jimmy Garoppolo promises it’s a "matter of time" before the wideout returns to his promising rookie form to compement WR1 Deebo Samuel, but what did the voice of the 49ers, Greg Papa, have to say on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Ask Papa”?

“He’s fine,” Papa said. “He had the hamstring injury last year right before the season started and that slowed him. He didn’t play right away. And then he headed to training camp and Trent Sherfield just passed him by.”

Papa’s sentiments align with coach Kyle Shanahan’s comments to Matt Maiocco last week, and Aiyuk started in Week 2, with 38 snaps to Sherfield’s 24.

On the flip side, Aiyuk only had one catch for 6 yards, but it was a critical one on 3rd and 3 that kept the drive alive, eventually leading to a Garoppolo touchdown on a QB sneak that put the game away.

“I don’t think there’s anything glaring that (Aiyuk's) not doing,” Papa continued. “But Kyle is tough on wide receivers because Kyle played wide receiver. ”

49ers fans hope that "Sunday Night Football" against the Packers can get Aiyuk out of his funk. The last time he played on Sunday night, his touchdown hurdle became a viral sensation.

Aiyuk jumped clean over the defender for the TD 😲 pic.twitter.com/SvPlImn1k6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 5, 2020

Can history repeat itself this week? We'll see on Sunday.

