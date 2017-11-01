There is nothing like a Game 7

A World Series Game 7 is the absolute best thing there can be in sports. I don’t say this because I’m a baseball guy, I say it because it’s simple fact.

A Game 7 gives us the best sports experience imaginable. It has the winner-takes-all tension and finality of any Super Bowl, National Championship game or boxing match but it’s also the product of a slow, increasingly tense series between two evenly-matched rivals. Everything has built to this moment but, in some ways, it all can be forgotten as it all boils down to a single game.

We’ve been pretty lucky over the past several years. Tonight, for the third time in four years, we’re getting a World Series Game 7. When you add in the wildly entertaining six-game series in 2013 and stretch back to the epic seven-gamer in 2011, it’s fair to say that we’ve been on a great run of engaging and competitive Fall Classics.

Such a thing is not something one can always count on. Between 2004 and 2010 we went on a run of five straight World Series — and six of seven — which were either sweeps or five-game affairs. They were exciting and memorable for fans of the teams which won, obviously, but they didn’t offer much to the non-partisan. Now, though, the whole nation and a big chunk of the world will be watching as the Astros and Dodgers, both exhausted, suck it up for one last round. I’m not sure how fans of either team can function at this point, but those of us who are unaligned are enjoying the hell out of this.

We have less than 12 hours until Yu Darvish throws the first pitch to George Springer. In the meantime, let us look back at Game 7s of the recent past* to see what Houston and Los Angeles have to measure up to. As you’ll see, quite often, Game 7s are a bit anti-climactic, with the greatest moments coming in Game 6s or earlier.