Nothing easy: Some Jaguars 49ers need to know

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not having a great year. Granted, their expectations were low coming into the season. They’re also a team the 49ers don’t often face. The two clubs have only played five times and this year’s Jags team looks nothing like the one San Francisco faced in Week 15 of the 2017 campaign.

A lack of familiarity with a 2-7 Jags team would be forgivable for 49ers fans considering Jacksonville resides in the AFC South and hasn’t been a formidable NFL club since the last time the teams met.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a familiar name since he had a remarkable college career and then went first overall in the draft, but Jacksonville has a handful of noteworthy players on each side of the ball for 49ers fans to keep an eye on going into Sunday:

WR Jamal Agnew

Agnew’s story is pretty incredible. He’s a converted cornerback who taught himself how to play wide receiver. This season he has 21 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown. He’s also rushed six times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Agnew is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball.

TE Dan Arnold

Arnold since arriving in a trade from Jacksonville has become a go-to weapon for Lawrence. In the last five games he’s been targeted 38 times, hauled in 25 receptions and racked up 286 yards. Given some of the struggles the 49ers’ linebackers have had this season in coverage, Arnold could cause problems for San Francisco in the second level.

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones is Detroit’s leading receiver by a sizable margin. He’s hauled in 38 catches for 434 yards and three touchdowns. If there’s a receiver who’s going to have a big day against the 49ers’ secondary, it’s Jones.

RB James Robinson

Robinson is a familiar name for fantasy football players. He’s dealing with a heel injury and may not play Sunday, but if he does he could cause problems for a shaky San Francisco run defense. This season the second-year running back has 539 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 100 carries.

DE Josh Allen

Allen is a budding star and a foundational piece of Jacksonville’s defense. He’s their highest-graded defender per Pro Football Focus. He’s leading the team with 39 pressures and 6.0 sacks, and he’s as capable of wrecking games as anyone else in the league. There may not be a more dangerous player on the Jaguars’ roster than Allen.

DE Dawuane Smoot

Smoot is quietly putting together his best season as a pro for Jacksonville with 32 pressures and 3.5 sacks through the Jags’ first nine games. He’s not a great player, but he’s definitely good enough to cause some problems opposite Allen. If Jaylon Moore is banged up at right tackle or if Tom Compton slides into that role, Smoot could be someone the 49ers have trouble stopping.

S Andrew Wingard

Wingard is one of the Jags’ starting safeties and he does a nice job in coverage. He’s allowed seven catches for 38 yards on 14 targets. He’s also pulled in an interception and is allowing a 26.5 rating to quarterbacks throwing his way. More notably with Wingard is how bad he is at tackling. PFF has him down for a whopping 16 missed tackles – 10 more than the second-most on the team – and a 26.7 percent missed tackle rate.

