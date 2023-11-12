Nothing conventional about how Arizona State football beat UCLA

PASADENA, California — Jalin Conyers started the game at quarterback for the Arizona State Sun Devils. That is Jalin Conyers, the highly touted tight end who many experts have dubbed NFL material.

Trenton Bourguet came in on the next play but that didn't spell the end of Conyers at that position.

The Sun Devils beat UCLA 17-7 on Saturday night in Pac-12 play at the Rose Bowl. The unconventional offensive calls were a big part of that.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham had to shake things up after the 55-3 loss at Utah in which the Sun Devils managed just 83 yards total offense. On Saturday, ASU had 137 yards in the first half alone and tallied 250 yards for the game.

Without two quarterbacks and having Bourguet compromised after a sack last week that resulted in him being on crutches by the end of the game, Dillingham ran some things in practice using both Conyers and Cameron Skattebo. Skattebo has been used in various capacities before but this was the first in which Conyers, a former high school quarterback, has been utilized in that way.

The Sun Devils also ran a bunch of plays with four offensive linemen, wide right of the hashmark and the rest of the back field at normal position. No doubt, Dillingham's goal was to spread out the UCLA defenders with the Bruins having entered the game with the No. 2 ranked rushing defense in the country, meaning yards on the ground were going to be hard to come by.

It wasn't pretty but it was effective. On ASU's first possession of the second half Conyers took the snap and lofted a pass 20 yards or so downfield intended or Troy Omeire. It went incomplete but drew a pass interference which gave ASU a first down.

It was fitting that the game's first touchdown came in unconventional fashion. ASU got the ball at its own 1 after a perfect UCLA punt and proceeded to march 99 yards in 14 plays, taking 7:01 off the clock. The score? A 25-yard toss to Elijhah Badger from Skattebo that held up a the winning points.

Then came a repeat scenario. After UCLA scored its lone touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7, ASU had a crucial drive with the Bruins having some momentum. On the eighth play of the drive Conyers again threw a ball intended for Badger that drew a flag. Five plays later ASU scored on a 17-yard run by Skattbo that put the game away.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kenny Dillingham, ASU football break all the rules to beat UCLA