Nothing but changes in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Only four teams remained still in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Georgia and Alabama comfortably sit in the top two spots, while others saw big changes.

Oregon’s loss to Utah on the road saw the team drop from the top five, to being outside the top-10.

The top-four teams are the same four from last week, just a different order this time around, as Ohio State steamrolled Michigan State.

With plenty of changes, let’s take a look at where teams ranked.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,550 (62) – 2 Alabama 10-1 1,450 – 3 Ohio State 10-1 1,428 +1 4 Cincinnati 11-0 1,388 -1 5 Notre Dame 10-1 1,258 +1 6 Michigan 10-1 1,250 +1 7 Oklahoma State 10-1 1,210 +2 8 Ole Miss 9-2 1,049 +2 9 Oklahoma 10-1 1,010 +2 10 Baylor 9-2 977 +3 11 Oregon 9-2 864 -6 12 Iowa 9-2 722 +2 13 Michigan State 9-2 698 -5 14 Texas A&M 8-3 683 +2 15 BYU 9-2 675 – 16 Houston 10-1 572 +1 17 Pittsburgh 9-2 507 +2 18 Wisconsin 8-3 485 +2 19 Utah 8-3 478 +6 20 UTSA 11-0 475 -2 21 Wake Forest 9-2 404 -9 22 San Diego State 10-1 257 +1 23 UL-Lafayette 10-1 236 -1 24 NC State 8-3 196 – 25 Kentucky 8-3 91 +1

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 22 Arkansas

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2