Nothing but changes in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Only four teams remained still in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Georgia and Alabama comfortably sit in the top two spots, while others saw big changes.
Oregon’s loss to Utah on the road saw the team drop from the top five, to being outside the top-10.
The top-four teams are the same four from last week, just a different order this time around, as Ohio State steamrolled Michigan State.
With plenty of changes, let’s take a look at where teams ranked.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
11-0
1,550 (62)
–
2
Alabama
10-1
1,450
–
3
Ohio State
10-1
1,428
+1
4
Cincinnati
11-0
1,388
-1
5
Notre Dame
10-1
1,258
+1
6
Michigan
10-1
1,250
+1
7
Oklahoma State
10-1
1,210
+2
8
Ole Miss
9-2
1,049
+2
9
Oklahoma
10-1
1,010
+2
10
Baylor
9-2
977
+3
11
Oregon
9-2
864
-6
12
Iowa
9-2
722
+2
13
Michigan State
9-2
698
-5
14
Texas A&M
8-3
683
+2
15
BYU
9-2
675
–
16
Houston
10-1
572
+1
17
Pittsburgh
9-2
507
+2
18
Wisconsin
8-3
485
+2
19
Utah
8-3
478
+6
20
UTSA
11-0
475
-2
21
Wake Forest
9-2
404
-9
22
San Diego State
10-1
257
+1
23
UL-Lafayette
10-1
236
-1
24
NC State
8-3
196
–
25
Kentucky
8-3
91
+1
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 22 Arkansas
Others receiving votes:
Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2