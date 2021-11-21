Nothing but changes in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Only four teams remained still in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Georgia and Alabama comfortably sit in the top two spots, while others saw big changes.

Oregon’s loss to Utah on the road saw the team drop from the top five, to being outside the top-10.

The top-four teams are the same four from last week, just a different order this time around, as Ohio State steamrolled Michigan State.

With plenty of changes, let’s take a look at where teams ranked.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

11-0

1,550 (62)

2

Alabama

10-1

1,450

3

Ohio State

10-1

1,428

+1

4

Cincinnati

11-0

1,388

-1

5

Notre Dame

10-1

1,258

+1

6

Michigan

10-1

1,250

+1

7

Oklahoma State

10-1

1,210

+2

8

Ole Miss

9-2

1,049

+2

9

Oklahoma

10-1

1,010

+2

10

Baylor

9-2

977

+3

11

Oregon

9-2

864

-6

12

Iowa

9-2

722

+2

13

Michigan State

9-2

698

-5

14

Texas A&M

8-3

683

+2

15

BYU

9-2

675

16

Houston

10-1

572

+1

17

Pittsburgh

9-2

507

+2

18

Wisconsin

8-3

485

+2

19

Utah

8-3

478

+6

20

UTSA

11-0

475

-2

21

Wake Forest

9-2

404

-9

22

San Diego State

10-1

257

+1

23

UL-Lafayette

10-1

236

-1

24

NC State

8-3

196

25

Kentucky

8-3

91

+1

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 22 Arkansas

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2

