Nothing has changed on Larry Fitzgerald front

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and General Manager Steve Keim have been asked about wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s plans for 2021 many times since the end of last season, but they haven’t had much to say.

That did not change during a Thursday press conference. Kingsbury said that he’s talked to Fitzgerald about golf and the play of the Phoenix Suns, but not about whether he will be continuing his playing career.

“Nothing has changed on that front,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

The Cardinals signed A.J. Green to go with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, and Andy Isabella at wideout, so there’s not a pressing need for Fitzgerald to round out the receiving group in Arizona this season. That makes it easier to wait for word about what the wideout will be doing this year.

