Nothing ‘Bland’ about the outcome: TD catch by Mount Gilead star proves decisive in defensive struggle

BELLVILLE — It felt like old times for Matthew Bland.

There’s a reason the Mount Gilead standout was listed as both a quarterback and slotback on the South roster for Friday night’s 37th annual Blackstone NCOFCA All-Star Classic.

Lining up in the slot was always Bland’s thing until he switched to quarterback last fall and led the Indians to the Division VI playoffs.

When he got a chance to go back to catching the ball instead of throwing it, he made the most of it, reeling in the go-ahead 77-yard touchdown pass with 6:51 left in the South’s 14-6 victory over the North at Clear Fork High School.

“It was super cool to play (in the slot) one last time,” Bland said. “That’s what I had been doing my whole life and it was nice to go back there.”

When Mount Gilead’s No. 1 quarterback Carter Kennon suffered a season-ending injury in 2022, Bland stepped in for one of his best friends and earned first team All-Ohio honors, accounting for over 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns passing and running.

Bland, sidelined his entire junior season by a knee injury, wore Kennon’s No. 7 Friday night and made sure that tribute would not go unnoticed when he and River Valley quarterback Cayden Shidone capitalized on a busted coverage in the North secondary for an easy score.

Bland’s catch and the PAT kick by Mansfield Senior’s Sean Putt put the South on top for good.

“I think that route there was a little miscommunication on (the North’s) part,” Bland said. “Cayden saw me open and threw it, and the rest is history.”

Sometimes those pass plays that look like layups are the ones that require the most concentration. You don’t want to blow the gimme.

“I wasn’t worried about dropping it,” Bland said. “Me and Cayden had been throwing all week (in practice) and had chemistry. We knew something like that was going to pop open. We knew the offense would come together. We had been jelling all week. It was all about getting the defense tired.”

After the teams battled to a scoreless tie for three quarters, the fourth quarter ended up belonging to the South. More specifically, Mount Gilead.

Following Bland’s TD catch, his high school teammate Judah Reid recovered a fumble at the North 11 with 2:44 left and then Indians running back Garrett George converted the turnover into an insurance score. He ran it in from the 2 on fourth down to make a winner of South head coach Mike Reid from, you guessed it, Mount Gilead.

Mount Gilead's Matthew Bland caught the game-winning touchdown pass during the North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Friday night.

“It was a tremendous defensive ballgame, with both defenses playing extremely well,” said Reid, who led the Indians to the playoffs last season in his second year on the job. “We finally got something worked out where we were able to run something successfully and get a couple of (defensive) guys out of place.

“We were able to throw over the top (for the touchdown) and then at the end we got that turnover and were able to convert that, and that sealed the deal for us.”

Mount Gilead fans have come to expect big plays from Bland, whatever the sport. He was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball for the Indians and averaged more than 21 points with more than 50 three-pointers this past season en route to All-Ohio honorable mention, Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors and a spot in the News Journal All-Star Classic.

“Matt’s a playmaker,” Reid said. “He’s a special kid. When the game’s on the line, he finds a way to get things done. We’re going to miss him.”

In a game dominated by defense, you don’t expect a busted coverage to play a big role in the outcome.

“Coach (Steve) Haverdill is a tremendous defensive coach,” Reid said of his North counterpart from Crestview, “and he did a tremendous job of taking away just about everything. We were just able to run a ‘jet’ with a little bit of success and that safety came up just enough that (Bland was) able to get behind him. I’m proud of the guys’ execution on that one.”

Given that both teams only had a handful of practices to mesh, it’s pretty remarkable that there weren’t even more breakdowns impacting the outcome.

“When you have guys who haven’t played together, communication can sometimes be a problem,” said Haverdill, whose Crestview Cougars ride a 21-game regular season winning streak into next season. “That’s what happened on (Bland’s TD catch). But it was also a good play on their part.

“It happens. It happens sometimes during the regular season with your own teammates, let alone in all-star games. (The Classic) is a great thing. Obviously, defenses are always going to be ahead of offense, because it’s tough to get an offensive scheme in and everybody on the same page. But the kids played hard and it was a fun week.”

The South team celebrates after scoring the go-ahead touchdown late in the NCOFCA All-Star Classic on Friday night.

The South spent the first three quarters dodging North bullets.

On its first possession, the North converted on fourth and 1 to the South 39, only to fumble that scoring opportunity away.

In the second quarter, the North came up with a takeaway, but ultimately gave up the ball on downs at the South 31.

In the third quarter, North linebacker Ethan Truax from Ashland dropped a possible interception in South territory with a lot of open space in front of him. And on its next possession, the North was driving and sprung Ashland’s Jon Metzger free in the secondary, but the pass from Hillsdale quarterback Jake Hoverstock sailed just beyond his reach.

So after squandering chance after chance to find the scoreboard, it was probably fitting that the North was the first team to break through.

But not before Crestview’s Adison Reymer had a few agonizing moments.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Reymer dropped a certain pick-6 at the South 30 and his North teammates, although they were just teasing, let him have it.

“Whaddya doin’ Adison?!”

Reymer even poked fun at himself, lifting his arms and head to the skies, pretending that he lost the ball in the clouds.

Better that he drop that pigskin than the baton last Saturday when he anchored Crestview’s 4 x 400 meter relay to a Division III title at the state track and field meet.

And, besides, his muffed pick would soon be forgotten when he raced down the right sideline on a 42-yard reception, setting the North up at the 8. Hoverstock took it in from there and the North had a 6-0 lead with 8:34 left.

Crestview's Adison Reymer is brought down during the NCOFCA All-Star Classic on Friday night.

It would stay 6-0 because Ontario’s Bralen Boone blocked the extra point kick by Crestview’s Devin Holloway.

Boone had his mitts all over this victory. He tied for the South lead in tackles with 6 and led everybody with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, including the one near the end that led to the knockout blow.

“I saw how they were lining up (for the PAT) and I just went to that hole,” Boone said. “I’ve done it before many times and got it done again.”

Don’t tell Boone that all-star games don’t count.

“It’s the last game of my high school career,” he said, “so I had to come out and put on a show. All these guys are talented. I came out and played for them.”

According to the game program, nearly 3,000 all-stars have played in the game since its inception in 1986. Backed by the North Central Ohio Football Coaches Association, this is the first time it bears the name of Loren Blackstone, its long-time organizer.

Award recipients were Boone (outstanding defensive lineman), Shidone (outstanding offensive back), Reymer (the Ryan Teglovic Memorial award), Truax (outstanding linebacker/defensive back), Mansfield Senior’s Ricky Mills (the Al Ward Memorial award), Hillsdale’s Prestyn Smith (outstanding offensive lineman), and Tiffin Calvert’s Will Kurtz (the outstanding special teams player).

In addition to throwing the game’s only TD pass, Shidone rushed for 53 yards on 9 carries. Truax and Crestview defensive end Owen Barker made a great tag team for the North, combining for 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks. And Reymer, still riding the high of a state track title, not only had the big 42-yard catch but four tackles on defense – all of these numbers compliments of Clear Fork statistician Tom Stortz.

Obviously, Reymer still had a lot of gas in his tank after helping his 4x4 break the school record on back-to-back days on the way to the top of the state meet podium.

Going forward, he is considering enlisting in some branch of the military.

“Football is my favorite sport,” Reymer said, “so any chance I get to play one last game, I’m not going to pass on that.”

