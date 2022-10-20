Noteworthy upgrades in Patriots’ Thursday injury report

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the week on Thursday with some noteworthy upgrades on the list.

Of course, quarterback Mac Jones was still a limited participant at practice, but it was reported that he expects to be “ready to play” against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The big news for the Patriots was running back Damien Harris, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, being listed as a full participant at practice. Linebacker Josh Uche also returned to the field as a limited participant.

Nelson Agholor was the lone player held out of practice with a hamstring injury.

If Agholor can’t go, it’ll mean more snaps for rookie second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton, who flashed his playmaking abilities by scoring two touchdowns against the Browns.

Meanwhile, the Patriots still have a decision to make on whether to start a less than 100 percent version of Jones or continue riding the hot hand at quarterback with Bailey Zappe.

