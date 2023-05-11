Noteworthy details from 2023 Pac-12 football recruiting rankings

If you consult the Class of 2023 college football recruiting rankings, you’ll be able to identify where the various Pac-12 schools land in the hierarchy.

Some recruiting services have Oregon ranked No. 8 and USC No. 9, while others flip-flop that ranking order and put USC in eighth place, beating out the Ducks for first in the Pac-12.

It is obviously not a matter of earth-shaking importance whether USC or Oregon is 8 or 9 and the other is one spot lower (or higher). What really matters is that both programs have finished in the top 10 and have set a high standard.

What else can we glean from the Pac-12’s various team rankings? Let’s take a look:

USC REGAINS NATIONAL PROMINENCE

Getting Tackett Curtis from Louisiana shows that USC is nationally relevant in recruiting. The Trojans will have to be a national recruiter when they move into the Big Ten. The program is once again going in the right direction.

OREGON IS POISED TO LEAD THE PAC-12 WHEN USC LEAVES

Dan Lanning shows every indication that when USC goes to the Big Ten, Oregon will be the top recruiting program in Pac-12 football.

UTAH RETAINS MOMENTUM

Kyle Whittingham, having made two straight Rose Bowls, has been able to leverage Utah’s elevated position into strong recruiting results. Utah isn’t where Oregon and USC are, but being a top-25 recruiter gives Whittingham the ability to develop better players, and that makes a difference.

WASHINGTON REGAINS THE STANDARD

Washington being a top-30 recruiter gives Kalen DeBoer a chance to re-establish the standard Chris Petersen set. DeBoer will need to improve on the trail, but Washington is clearly pointing upward before Year 2 of DeBoer’s tenure.

UCLA BRUINS

UCLA being a top-35 recruiter at least gives Chip Kelly a chance to create a competitive program heading into the Big Ten. Dante Moore needs to become a home-run recruit at quarterback in order for the Bruins to thrive.

COLORADO'S BIG EXPERIMENT

We will see if Colorado’s rise in the recruiting rankings will pay off handsomely in the 2024 season and beyond. It might be asking too much for all the pieces to come together in 2023, but CU could be well-positioned for the future.

STANFORD BUILDS SOMETHING NEW

Stanford beings the post-David Shaw era with a top-50 class under first-year head coach Troy Taylor. Let’s see what the Trees’ new coach can deliver.

ARIZONA TRIES TO SUSTAIN

It would be great for Arizona if the Wildcats could become a nine-win program, but first things first: Jedd Fisch needs to make a bowl game and not lose ground compared to 2022. Finishing in the top 50 in recruiting for the 2023 cycle is a good start.

ARIZONA STATE RIDES WITH DILLY

Kenny Dillingham did a lot of good work to give Arizona State a top-55 recruiting class, given the many transitions within the program created by the end of Herm Edwards’ tenure.

OREGON STATE RELIES ON PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Oregon State finished outside the top 50, but Jonathan Smith relies on player development, not star rankings, to create quality within his program.

WASHINGTON STATE MUST MEET SPECIFIC NEEDS

Washington State finished outside the top 60, but what matters most is the offensive line. The Cougars were caught undermanned at that position group. If they fix that, their overall ranking won’t matter as much.

CAL SEEMS TO BE CONCERNED

Cal finished last in Pac-12 football recruiting, underscoring the difficulties of recruiting in Berkeley but also magnifying the diminished state of the program. It’s really hard to be optimistic about the Golden Bears right now.

